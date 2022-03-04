Long before Instagram, gorgeously illustrated books of Ukrainian folktales had reminded us of our common humanity

As the Ukraine invasion moved into the front pages of Indian newspapers, friends on Instagram started sharing images of old copies of Ukrainian folktales with colourful pictures of lions in cummerbunds, goats in skirts, and stories with titles like ‘Sister Fox and Brother Wolf’ or ‘Why Geese Bathe in the Water, Cats Wash on the Top of a Stove, and Chickens Take Dust Baths.’

I do not remember if I ever had a copy of Ukrainian folktales. Even if I did, at that time I probably did not know the difference between Russian folktales and Georgian or Ukrainian ones. I certainly do not recall why geese bathe in the water, cats wash on the top of a stove or why chickens take dust baths.

Unhappy endings

We called all of them Russian books and they lined our homes, bought at rock-bottom prices because of the Soviet Union’s propaganda arm and its soft-power diplomacy. I don’t think I ever got around to reading my Turgenev and Dostoevsky. But the Russian masters shared pride of place in Kolkata households, sitting next to the complete works of William Shakespeare and Rabindra Rachanabalis.

The books that had the most appeal to me as a child though were the fairytales and folktales with richly illustrated stories about bears and wolves, about Baba Yaga the witch, and golden plums. But more than flaxen-haired princes and princesses, it was the pictures of the houses in the woods with chicken’s feet that truly fascinated me. It was a triumph of soft power. When it came to capturing young minds, a picture was worth a thousand words. As far as Ukraine went, the closest we came to it was at the high-end and snooty clubs where diners carved into a Chicken à la Kiev and sighed with satisfaction as the butter pooled out. I could never have located Ukraine on a map.

Looking back, I realise how many of those fairytale golden plums had rotten centres. We didn’t know the backstories. Kids and Cubs was about a family that had all manner of exotic pets. I still remember the cover featuring a girl with pigtails and a tiger cub holding a doll in its mouth. Later, I discovered to my horror that the writer Olga Perovskaya had been sent to the labour camps in 1943, a sentence that was later ‘commuted’ to exile. She died before she turned 60.

By the time I knew this, the fairytales had long lost their happy endings. The Russian army had marched into Afghanistan, but those who protested the American war in Vietnam with “ Aamaar naam tomar naam Vietnam Vietnam” (Vietnam is you and I) on the streets of Kolkata were conspicuously silent. There seemed to be no such thing as universal principles.

Once Indira Gandhi famously said India leaned neither left nor right but stood upright. That was not quite true then. And even now, as it piously deplores the hostilities in Ukraine while abstaining from the UN vote condemning the invasion, it is performing the diplomatic equivalent of trying to have its Chicken à la Kiev and eating it too.

Twitter pundits point out Soviet support during the Bangladesh war as if that gives it carte blanche to invade Ukraine (or Afghanistan for that matter). Others point to NATO’s hostility to many of Delhi’s strategic interests as if it’s not possible to critique NATO and condemn the Russian invasion at the same time.

Petty whataboutery

It’s easy to dismiss this as the world being aghast because blue-eyed, blonde Caucasians are under attack as opposed to Syrians or Somalis. But one atrocity should engender empathy for another, not negate it. And none of this changes the naked reality of what is unfolding on the ground in Ukraine. All of this whataboutery only makes us pettier. It is one thing to look away from the horror. It’s another thing to seek moral high ground in averting our gaze.

Eventually, the dust will settle one way or the other. The impact of what happened in Ukraine will be measured not in terms of the people of Ukraine but in terms of American midterm elections, Putin and NATO. But in the midst of the de rigueur Instagram images in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, these old hardbound copies of Ukrainian folktales remind us of a simpler world where we felt that there was a common humanity to be found among princesses, witches and talking bears. The pictures looked different from those in the Grimm Brothers’ tales or in my own Bengali Thakurmar Jhuli but they were essentially telling us the same stories, underlining the same morals, across language and culture. And they all promised happy endings.

But now we are older and wiser and understand that those houses with chicken feet only belonged to fairytales. In real life, they all come with clay feet.

Sandip Roy, the author of Don’t Let Him Know, likes to let everyone know about his opinions whether asked or not.