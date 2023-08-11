HamberMenu
Two-day photography exhibition and display of vintage cameras in Visakhapatnam

The two-day photography exhibition will feature works of 25 photographers and will display a collection of vintage cameras

August 11, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST

Nivedita Ganguly
Nivedita Ganguly
A landscape picture of Ladakh.

A landscape picture of Ladakh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vizag Photo Walkers will be organising a two-day photography exhibition at Hawa Mahal on August 12 and 13. The exhibition will feature works of 25 photographers who have completed the diploma course in photography from Andhra University. More than 200 frames will be on display on a wide variety of themes. Stunning views of the Himalayan peaks of Ladakh, sunset shots over heritage temples, rural landscapes and shots of Nature will be some of themes showcased at the exhibition.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the display of vintage cameras by C J Nehru from Vizianagaram. He will be exhibiting a collection of age-old cameras at the two-day event. Nehru has been collecting cameras from across India and some from abroad over the past four decades. He has a collection of 83 cameras which include 19th century models like Carl Zeiss plate film camera (1928), Voightlander (1950), Kodak 620, 1935 Box Camera; Agfa Gevaert Box (1940), Yashica Mat 124 G.

C J Nehru with his collection of vintage cameras.

C J Nehru with his collection of vintage cameras. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Among his collections are two Minox digital spy camera, the type of cameras that featured in the James Bond films. “These are smaller than a finger. I had procured these from Texas in the US,” says Nehru. According to him, many of the cameras have stood the test of time and are still sturdy and functional. “The technology in many of these vintage cameras was far ahead of the time. Even today, some can be used,” says Nehru. His fascination for cameras began when he held his first camera as a 10-year-old which was an Agfa Click 3 model that Nehru purchased from his pocket money. It was later in his 40s that he picked up the hobby of collecting vintage cameras from antique shops in cities like Delhi and Hyderabad.

“In olden days we used to visualize a photo before clicking. Now it’s like, take a photo then get desired result in photo editing,” says Nehru, who will be showcasing around 20 vintage camera models at the exhibition.

The photography exhibition will be held on August 12 and 13 at Hawa Mahal from 10am to 8pm.

