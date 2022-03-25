Tulika Publishers gets the inaugural Children’s & Young Adult Publisher Award at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2022

Tulika Publishers has been declared the inaugural winner of the Children’s & Young Adult Publisher Award at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2022. Judges recognised Tulika’s “clear publishing philosophy and the commitment that they show in their publishing programme to create books for a wide group of young readers in different languages”. The coveted International Excellence Awards celebrate global markets and showcase the success and innovation in the world’s publishing activity outside the U.K. This year’s awards honoured eight recipients from across seven countries. Chennai-based Tulika Publishers is a multilingual publishing house whose imaginatively created books have pioneered a new wave of children’s publishing in India.



