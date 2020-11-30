Self-empathy, a different kind of understanding

Why we must love and care for our own bodies

I am just recovering after an orthopaedic surgery necessitated by an accidental fall, sustaining injury on my left arm.

As part of physiotherapy, to help heal and recover my left arm, I have to give the injured arm all support it requires, from my right arm.

The realisation that I have gained tells how important it is for my right, and fit arm, to willingly support my left arm.

It is only with assisted support that my left arm will regain strength.

If my right arm chooses not to support my left arm, it will remain immobile.

We talk of cooperation required among people yet we do not realise as ‘charity begins at home’, it begins with our respecting, caring and loving our own bodies and self.

In similar fashion when we choose to eat food articles that need to be nicely mashed in the mouth, most often, we merely swallow the food item without necessarily chewing on it. This therefore puts pressure on the stomach to digest the food item which has not been properly mashed. We do not for a moment realise that our stomach does not have teeth and therefore has to work extra hard to mash the food item.

In not being sensitive to our own stomach we most often experience indigestion simply because the stomach revolts.

Being aware that every part of our body needs to be supported with care will only help in being respectful to ourselves.

Loving one’s body will surely rub off on loving oneself, leading to an existence built on the foundation of ‘self-approval and self-regard.’

In the absence of the above, living may become self-disempowering and self-devaluing.

The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com.