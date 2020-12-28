As we end 2020, a reminder to keep in touch

We are nearing the end of 2020 and I am reminded of a song my father used to sing when happy, ‘Should old acquaintances be forgot?’
I recall the song and with several remembrances. The last many months have been tough for me and for several others. In spite of their personal challenges, friends and even acquaintances I may not have kept in touch with, unhesitatingly called and enquired about me when they learnt about my recent setback.
My father, who served in the Indian army would often say, “If you invest in peace time, you bleed less in war.” Investing in people, without agenda or expectation is one way of living.
We can draw on people without compunction, surely in a crisis, if we have invested in them in the past.
I have realised making a call, writing an email, sending a text message to the many we know, demands little of us, other than our willingness to do so.
My few attempts to keep in touch, I now know, are bearing fruit.
So I have resolved to, in some way, keep in touch and stay connected with the many who have given me reason to feel thankful.
The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com
