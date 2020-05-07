Tribute to ‘AVM’ Sampath

Son-in-law and COO of Assurant India Srikanth Srinivasan was by the bed-side of the 86-year old legendary audio recordist ‘AVM’ K. Sampath during his last days. While the death saddened him, Srikanth found some consolation in the fact that Sampath passed away on May Day. “He was closely associated with CAASI (Cine Audiographers Association of South India) and always had the welfare of his colleagues on his mind. Hence, May Day was his favourite day of the year. He had completed his 86th birthday on April 29, a day on which he went into coma. He considered May 1 as a very special day of the year even more than his birthday,” says Srikanth. Just a week earlier, he sensed his end was near and called his daughter, Meera, by his side and told her, “Take care of your amma. I have lived a very happy life.”

It was not without reason that Sampath had AVM as his suffix. A workaholic all his life, the second Sunday of every month was the only day he abstained from work. “I would eagerly wait for the second Sunday and spend the entire day chatting with him. He would share songs with me and ask for my feedback,” recalls Meera. Only once in her entire school life did he visit the campus.

But then Sampath had been watching over his daughter, a fact she had not realised until she was 16. Says Meera: “I did not like sad scenes in movies and would start crying. His assistant would take me away from the movie hall to the snacks zone during those scenes and bring me back after it was all over. This was the routine for several years, although I was blissfully unaware of the background. When I was in class XI, I complained that we never got to see a film with him. To this he replied, ‘but I do not allow you to watch any sad scene.’

Sampath’s priority was work and this applied to all. Playback singer Mano was to perform at Meera’s wedding reception. But Mano landed an opportunity to perform in the UAE. Sampath insisted that Mano go to Dubai, where the programme was happening, although his name had been printed on the invitation cards. “I was disappointed but couldn’t help admiring my father for his attitude,” says Meera.

“In fact he came just a few minutes before the reception started. He was busy with the recording work for director Bhagyaraj (one of Sampath’s favourites). He flew back to Chennai the next morning,” adds Srikanth.

Care for colleagues

Throughout his life, Sampath was clear that his colleagues and workers had to be taken care of well. Meera points out that when AVM offered him land, he declined so that it could be given to a colleague, who did not own a house. Again, when FEFSI offered a piece of land to him, he sought her ‘permission’ before saying ‘no’ for the same reason. “Our family was proud of his decision,” says Meera. The family came to know about his generous aid to 315 co-workers during the lockdown, only when the beneficiaries brought it to their notice. “Their welfare was on his mind till his last breath,” says Meera.

In the last few years, memory loss had set in but his family doctor asked them not to disturb him from his routine as his life revolved around the workers even after he touched 80. Just before losing consciousness, Sampath muttered this: “There is a call-sheet for Sp. Muthuraman. Even though I feel feverish, I should go and finish the recording for him.” Says Meera: “It was probably a recollection of some recording from the decades gone by. Till his last breath, that was his mantra.” That summed up his commitment to work and to the film industry. That sincere efforts never fail was his motto.

Sampath’s only nephew Ravi Ramaswamy says that Sampath uncle was the ‘Sound Pillar’ of AVM. Even though he was not trained in music, he showed extraordinary passion and commitment. “It was amazing, the way he transitioned smoothly from the old world to the digital era,” says Ramaswamy. Such was the trust reposed on him by the AVM family that they rarely interfered in his work and gave him complete freedom. In recognition of his work, the family handed over the AVM RR theatre to him (and JJ Manickam) on a revenue sharing basis for him to run it independently.

Ravi considers Sampath completing voice-mixing of three films — Avatharam, Magalir Mattum and Paattu Paadava — in a single call-sheet with playback singer Janaki as a significant achievement. “The man who created the ‘Sound of Music’ had to be given a quiet farewell,” says Ravi referring to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. Irony indeed!

His disciple

Sound Engineer K. Balasundar (Raja to those in the film industry) who had been under the tutelage of AVM Sampath for two decades now runs his own recording studio and has been associated with about 50 films in the last two years. He says that his guru always stood by the righteous, practised truth and worked tirelessly. “He had no patience for a dishonest or untruthful person. I’m happy that I could serve him till the end of his life. I will always endeavour to follow the dharmic path that he taught all of us,” says Raja. “He told me recently: ‘I may not live to see that event but you will receive the National award one day.’ I’ll strive for it and his blessings will make it come true,” he adds.

The AVM family, which runs the Avichi College of Science and Arts has decided to name the new recording studio that is coming up inside the campus as ‘Sampath Studio’ in recognition of his contribution. Just before the lockdown, Sampath lent his technical brilliance and assistance to design, construct and commission a modern recording theatre for the students of the college. Work was progressing at a brisk pace when the Lockdown intervened.

