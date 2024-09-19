Sitaram Yechury: comrade at heart

Sitaram Yechury was a Marxist and a Communist. That may be stating the obvious, but not at a time when communist politics was becoming commonplace in its ritualised discipline and humdrum practice, with little use for Marxism, except as a label. So much so that the sheer process of bringing Marxism back into communism where it belongs becomes a feat of praxis, the marriage of practice with precept.

In Yechury, the two cohered. He was both Marxist ideologue and Communist agitator. His political bandwidth ranged from the romantic headiness of the Paris Commune through its chastening lessons for the Russian revolution, and the forms of communism and Leftism taking shape in different parts of the world. From the radiance of the first-ever elected communist government in the world in Kerala led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad, the party notching up its highest-to-date tally of 61 seats in the Lok Sabha in 2004, and then the steep decline into single digit presence in Parliament alongside the egregious loss of power in West Bengal and Tripura.

The principal anchor

He was perhaps at his finest in this latest phase of the party’s fortunes in India. While he had the wizardry and flair for realpolitik, the circumstance he found himself in when he became general secretary of the party was near desperate. He had the dual task of propping up and turning around the morale of the party at the national level, and of rebuilding, literally from scratch, its prestige and influence as a factor that counts in the opposition against the Modi government.

He soon accomplished what looked unimaginable for a party that had electorally little to contribute but its goodwill, with such acuity and aplomb that he soon became the go-to person. The interlocutor nonpareil, who could initiate concrete lines of action, reconcile differing viewpoints, and play the role of the principal anchor in forging the largely disparate opposition into the resilient INDIA bloc in time for the last general election. It is not for nothing that Rahul Gandhi, even much before he took over as leader of the opposition, was addressing Yechury as “Captain”.

The opposition was impelled to him not as a political power broker, of which the country has seen a few versions in the past. It was because of the moral and ethical high ground the party had acquired, along with his own individual credibility and astuteness in initiating doable common programmes, and his dexterity in untying vexed knots and tying up loose ends in inter-party relations.

A resolute General

Within the Left and his party fold, Yechury remained ever the combative leader. His rise to the topmost leadership of the party as General Secretary in 2015 was itself a battle. That election was not the usual foregone conclusion of the preferred (by the powerful in the politburo) candidate being anointed winner, but won step by tortuous step, and yet with his characteristic panache and cheer.

He did not, during his three terms (the last cut short by his death) in the top post, have a free run to implement reforms he felt necessary for the party to be in sync with the changing times. But he was constantly at it, trying to widen and deepen what was ‘democratic’ and chipping away at the ‘centralism’ in the party. It was the General resolutely soldiering on.

This verve, combined with his charisma, camaraderie, ready wit and smile made him a man of the people, a comrade to party cadre and beyond to the progressive-minded, young and old, across the country. To political peers and parliamentarians, particularly of the opposition, his genial presence and supple intellect were reassuring and motivational. They were happy to let him lead the way — whether in planning and directing mass movements or initiating debate on crucial policy issues. He was not only the best known face of the party, but also its best warrior in defence of democracy.

Breaking the confines

Among my many long conversations with him that went on late into the night during his visits to Chennai was that on the vexed issue of inner party democracy. He seemed to bat strongly for Rosa Luxembourg’s advocacy of the party enabling a bottom-up spontaneity of revolutionary expression with latitude for trial and error rather than imposing a diktat-driven programme. Yet, he disputed her ciritique of Lenin as being obdurate and inflexibly subjective, and cited several instances of his changing tack in keeping with the evolving objective situation, most notably in his conceding to the NEP (New Economic Policy) in 1921. The dynamic of a dialectic between the Leninist and Luxembourgian positions stimulated his thinking on ways to democratise the hidebound ways of the party hierarchy.

His differences with the party leadership on forfeiting the opportunity of Jyoti Basu becoming prime minister in 1996, or on the decision to withdraw support to the Congress-led UPA government in 2009 on the issue of the Indo-U.S. nuclear deal, were notable instances of his democratic exertions that did not see control by the party as being the same as self-discipline within it.

His ideology could take the form of sorties, over the last decade of rampaging religious majoritarianism in the country, from the strict confines of the Marxist canon by pitting Hinduism against Hindutva as a political and philosophical vitiation of it. A masterstroke in this direction was his very plausible sounding reinterpretation of the dasavataras (the 10 reincarnations) in terms of the Darwinian theory of evolution.

In ever so many ways, Yechury fought the good fight, for democracy, for secularism, for the Constitution, for the party and within the party. The fight that tripped him up and did him in was the last one at the hospital, with his lung, weakened by years of heavy smoking. That was a defeat as unfair of him as to him and to us who knew he had a lot of fight left in him.

The writer is a journalist, filmmaker, media entrepreneur and chairman of Asian College of Journalism.

