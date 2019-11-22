Trailers and tribulations

Movie-going used to be a simple affair. You’d watch the trailer of a film, confirm if your dad said he’d take his belt to you if you saw it, and that’d be the one you’d go to. Good times.

It is tough now. As a film lover, I have a lot to contend with. For starters, the teasers. A teaser, I initially thought, was like a smaller version of a trailer in lieu of a trailer. Understandable. We lived in faster times and possessed lower attention-spans. I found out soon enough that that wasn’t the case. A teaser, apparently, is a smaller version of a trailer that tells you a trailer will come out soon. It is like an announcement that says a disclosure will be made soon. Something like what Thalaivar does every year with regard to his political entry.

So we have a teaser and a trailer... leading up to the film. Okay.

Not so fast. There’s something called a motion poster, too. A motion poster is basically like a stationary wall poster, except with a couple of moving parts. It is like a movie-publicity version of our economy, with just the pakora and Jio sectors showing signs of life. In essence, it is like a catatonic trying to signal to you, through his twitching pinkie or little toe, that soon, very soon, there will be a proclamation that a notification for an announcement will be made.

So, that’s motion poster leading up to teaser which leads up to trailer which leads up to film, right?

You wish. I recently saw something called logo-font announcement. It is pretty self-explanatory.

So, logo-font to motion poster to teaser to trailer to film, then?

There is also the first look, lyric video, sneak peak (it is never a peek, okay...)

Coming soon, I hear, is the revelation of motion poster declaring the logo-font as harbinger of the trailer as a foretokening of the teaser of the music director’s colonoscopy with SFX.

Are we done now? No! Barely have we recovered from the delirium tremens of the pre-release hype, and the PTSD of watching the turkey, comes the success meet.

On a grand stage, the director gets emotional and says he couldn’t have made this epic without his father’s blessings. The father weeps and says the producer was a forceps baby. This makes the producer bawl and say he couldn’t have done it without the leading man. Everyone claps and weeps. The music director, not to be outdone, shoves the director out of the way, sobs inconsolably, and says he couldn’t have done it without his harmonium. The leading lady elbows the music director in the solar plexus and ugly-cries that she couldn’t have done it without the cameraman. The cameraman wails and says he couldn’t have done it without his mother. His mother howls that the cameraman is actually the director’s illegitimate daughter who had a sex change.

Finally, the leading man has a near breakdown and says he owes everything to his fans and couldn’t have done it without his rasiga perumakkal/prekshaka devullu. The fans all scream and show their love for the hero by shouting slogans, wishing a slow and excruciating death to the rival hero.

Here’s a thought. Maybe you shouldn’t have done it.

Why go through teasers, trailers, motion posters, auction of producer’s body parts, only to experience such profound public sorrow and emotional upheaval? You have our permission to never, ever make a movie again, okay. Stop making films. We’ll live.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.