Sargam 2020 aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Kerala

Five-hundred-and-fifty-two Malayali women, decked in golden-laced kasavu saris, their hair tucked in with fragrant, white jasmine flowers, form a giant circle on the playground of Asan Memorial School, on Anderson road. To the dulcet tunes of popular Onam songs from the 1990s, they move — synchronised hand gestures and steps in tow. Mega Thiruvathira, as the event is called, will be one of the many events and sessions that make the fourth edition of Sargam, an annual arts and literary festival organised by Asrayam and Asan Memorial Association. The festival brings to Chennai a wide variety of art forms and events specific to Kerala, in an effort to educate the younger generation.

“The idea is to shine light on the ritualistic and ancient art forms of Kerala, so that the youth of today, especially those who were born and brought up in Chennai, are familiar with the rich cultural heritage of Kerala,” says PA Suresh, general convener of Sargam. “Sargam runs parallel to the famed margazhi season and is referred to as the ‘Malayali margazhi mahotsavam’ (margazhi festival for Malayalis),” he says, adding that the curatorial process began a year ago.

A group of artists indulging in Theyyam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The festival is spread across three days, and is replete with performances, lecture demonstrations, felicitations and exhibitions. Renowned director Shaji N Karun, who is also Chairman, Kerala State Film Development Corporation, will preside as chief guest. On Day One, Suresh says, the likes of actress Sheela and musician Ambili Rajasekharan will be honoured, and three books by Malayalam authors will be released. Chithrajalakam: a dance-cum-tableau performance based on Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings, and a musical performance led by reputed percussionist Mattannoor Sankarankutty Marar, are some highlights of that day.

An exhibition of agricultural implements and folk art instruments, titled Gramachandam, will run for all three days. On the second day, a lecture-demonstration on Mappilapaatu, the fast-disappearing Islamic art form of Kerala, will honour late Eranholi Moosa, one of the pioneers of the genre. Nattakapolima, a lecture-demonstration led by Puthuserry Janardhanan and team, will shine light on some folk art forms of the State — thirayattam, karimkaliyattam, nattuporattu, parumthattam, kumbattam and sarpamthullal. A Mohiniyattam performance based on Prabha Varma’s poem ‘Kanal Chilambu’, performed by dancer Shruthi Shobhi, will be held. Maramkottu paatu and pakanar kali are other folk forms to take to stage.

“This year, after many requests, we have introduced Tamil folk art in the schedule. We see this as a cultural exchange,” says Suresh. On the final day, folk forms like paraiattam, karagattam, madattam and mayilattam will take to stage. Theyya Theyyam, a play by late dramatist Kavalam Narayana Panicker, will be staged by his theatre group, Sopanam.

Sargam 2020 will be held from January 3 to 5. For details and timings, call 9444739220.