Why three Kerala friends are ‘paddling’ against plastic

There are many who pursue their passion at any cost, but how many use it for a noble cause? Meet Dani Gorgon, Vipin Ravindranath and Murugan Krishnan — three men hailing from three different districts in Kerala who are united by their shared passion for kayaking and commitment towards environment protection.

The trio has been compatriots since 2015, doing kayaking trips through NW3 (National Waterway 3), a 168-km navigation route that stretches from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, spreading the message of environment protection among school children. These trips have inspired them to aim for an expedition at a bigger scale and take their message to more people, giving birth to the Plastic Samudra project.

Probably the first human-powered, non-stop, unsupported kayaking expedition from the mainland of India to Lakshadweep and the Andaman Islands, the expedition, in three stages, will see the trio navigate the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal in a custom-made kayak, named Plastic Samudra. The journey, which will begin later this year, is expected to span two years.

“Yes, the name is ironic and, at the same time, it tells the truth. Plastic menace is a serious threat to our environment. Our oceans are clogged and we need to swing into action before it’s too late. We hope that our endeavour will inspire people to do the right thing,” says Dani.

Dani Gorgon | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Born and brought up near the banks of Shakthikulangara in Kollam, Dani has had a close relationship with water. He fondly remembers his first solo trip as a 12-year-old on his grandfather’s canoe, without informing his folks. “The thrashing I got that day made me steer clear of boats until I landed a job,” says Dani.

He reclaimed his passion while working in Dubai, where he bought a kayak and started solo trips. It was during one of his vacations in Kerala in 2014 that he came to know about the Kollam to Kottappuram kayaking trip by Vipin and Murugan. He touched base with them through Facebook and became a part of the expedition in 2015, which was named NW3 K3 (Kollam-Kottappuram-Kozhikode). The trips that took 10-15 days brought the trio closer, despite the differences in age and profession.

Vipin, from Changanasherry, and Murugan, from Thiruvananthapuram, are both IT professionals and passionate nature lovers. While Vipin is settled in Bengaluru, Murugan recently moved to Ireland.

Initially, Dani and Vipin were planning to undertake this daunting task. However, things turned out to be more difficult than they had imagined and the group had to improvise. “The main issue was with the kayak. Even if we used a two-seater kayak available in the market, it would not be suitable to cover a distance of 400 km,” says Dani. “We also had to factor in issues such as carrying food, water and other necessities plus how to get enough rest and maintain our energy levels. Not to forget the weather and possibility of facing rough seas,” he adds.

Vipin Ravindranath | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

After a lot of research, the duo realised that they needed to get their kayak custom-built. They approached Commander Abhilash Tomy, whose ordeal at sea was in the news then, who introduced them to Aquarius, a nautical company that built his boat. “Partnering with Aquarius was a turning point. They grasped our vision and gave us a design that suited our purpose,” says Dani.

However, the possibility of one of them getting injured during the trip loomed large on their minds. That’s when they decided to rope in a third member and Murugan came into the picture. The senior adventurist also proved to be “the fittest” person in the team, says Dani. Murugan, too, did not think twice. The team then went back to the drawing board, redesigning the kayak to fit three.

“The new design helped us share paddling duties. Two will paddle at a given time and there will be a period of two hours’ rest per person. One person will paddle for four hours at a stretch. That way, we can also paddle through the night,” explains Dani.

On an average, the team hopes to cover a distance of 35-40 km a day, depending on weather and their fitness levels. In the first leg, the team will kayak from Goa to Kochi (600 km in about 20 days). After a month for preparations, they will cover the stretch from Kochi to Kavaratti (400 km in about 20 days) and finally Chennai to Andaman Islands (1,400 km in 70 days), which will be completed a year later.

“Monsoon in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are different and we won’t be able to finish the third leg in the same year. We have to zero in on a favourable time to do the Chennai-Andaman stretch,” says Dani. The team will only do one-way trips and fly back to the mainland after a period of rest and interaction with local folk, while the kayak will be shipped back by cargo.

Murugan Krishnan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The kayak has also been designed to turn back in the event of being overturned by waves or storms. There is electronic equipment to help with navigation and communication, space to store food and water and even a “make-shift kitchen.” They are also looking for ways to carry food without using plastic.

The expense for the expedition is being borne by the three due to lack of sponsors. Their regular jobs also pose challenges. Dani, who works in Dubai, says he gets only a month’s vacation a year.

Managing passion and profession isn’t easy. So why does he do it? “A kayaker’s seat comes just below or at water level. That’s the closest one can be with water, next to sailing and swimming. But no one can swim 400 km and sailing is dependent on winds. Kayaks depend purely on human effort. I do it to feel closer to Nature. It helps me unwind and gives me a purpose for being on this earth,” he says.