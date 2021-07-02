Those were the days

Illustration: Sreejith R Kumar

From selfie fails to the survival of the fittest at weddings... remembering the good times

Will those old days, when we all lived as one, ever come back? Till they do, here are three little heart-warming vignettes about better times.

Community

This was late 2019, when masks were for superheroes and loan defaulters.

As I walked along Besant Avenue, carefree, no hand sanitiser in my pocket, a couple on a bike came speeding down the road.

Suddenly, with absolutely no preamble whatsoever (which is what ‘suddenly’ means), they came screeching to a halt under a tree.

The young man whipped out his phone. On cue, the girl riding pillion put her smooth face to his stubbled cheek. They both smiled like professionals, showing young white teeth, and clicked a picture. To record for posterity their unbearable beauty on that random day on a random road under a random tree at 4.36 pm.

They took a second to look at the astonishing results on their phone. I could see the wave of nostalgia sweeping over both their faces for the times gone by of three seconds ago.

Fuelled by the latest evidence of their astounding joint and individual beauty, the young man then revved his bike, made it leap like a Black Buck, hit a protruding manhole cover and landed face down on the road.

His companion, the smile from a minute ago nowhere in sight, landed a second later, with her nose deep in her lover's upturned rear.

I filmed the whole thing and put it on Facebook. 636 likes, 97 shares.

Good times, I tell you, good times.

Festivity

It was marriage season. I had a warm fuzzy feeling. I had just handed over my cheque of ₹10,001 from my defunct bank account to the couple. And it was time for lunch. For me, the genuine feel-good factor of attending a wedding has always been getting to eat in the coveted first batch.

I had learnt to identify the hungriest mamis in the gathering, and stick with their twitchy noses.

Placing my trust in their stealth and speed had paid rich dividends over the years. This time, too, was no different. Abandoning my wife (she hampered my speed), I had positioned myself behind a group of four veterans who had seen more weddings than Mountbatten Mani Iyer. As the doors of the meals section opened, I slipstreamed like Häkkinen in their wake into the dining room.

The meal, needless to say, was excellent.

But, for me, the real thrill had always been what came after the meal. It was that indescribable joy of walking out of the dining room, adjusting the waistband of my pants and giving a look to the sorry folks trying to get into the second batch (which included my wife, lol), a look that said ‘Listen, suckers, the food was excellent. I had an extra appalam. Your turn may have come now, but I ate first. Remember that, losers. My food was the freshest. I’ll always have that and you won’t.’

How I long for that community feeling. Sigh.

Culture

My readers are aware that I’m all about culture. And by that, I mean classical dance. I was invited to an NRI akka’s dance recital. I put on my favourite Fabindia kurta that I had last worn for a funeral. (It had been washed, okay!) My wife viewed me with suspicion. ‘You’re ready,’ she said. ‘Without being threatened with violence? And want to go?’

I nodded.

Our car mysteriously broke down on the way. We did make it to the cocktail party hosted by her husband, though.

Krishna Shastri Devulapalli is a satirist. He has written four books and edited an anthology.