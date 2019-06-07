This young skateboarder from Chennai is the star of an Oscar-shortlisted film

On the first of December, 2018, Suganthi Moorthy sat in the dark hall holding her daughter Kamali’s hand as she watched the screen and the scenes from her life reflected on the faces of the people seated around her. “I was nervous,” she recollected. “There were at least 12 films before our slot. I didn’t know if anyone would be interested in our story.” But tales of the extraordinary always find an audience, and Kamali’s was no different. “Everyone stood up, clapped and cheered. It was an unforgettable moment for me,” she said.

Kamali, the 24-minute short film about the nine-year-old skateboarder from Mahabalipuram’s Fisherman’s Colony, directed by Sasha Rainbow, recently won Best Documentary at the Atlanta Film Festival, and shortly after, made it into the Academy Awards shortlist for 2020. This remarkable journey of empowerment is as much about Suganthi as it is about Kamali.

When asked how they have dealt with these recent changes in their lives, Suganthi gave a non-committal shrug. “I haven’t told her about the Oscar shortlist nomination or about her being an Internet sensation. I do not want it going to her head; nor do I want her to feel burdened or pressured. Life holds many surprises and all I want for her is to do what she loves and find happiness in it.”

She wishes to be there for her children the same way her parents and brothers were unconditionally there for her — when she decided to raise her children by herself in a milieu that frowns on a single mother. Some days were harder than others, but the resolve to give her kids a better childhood than her own kept her going. “Yes, a few people know about us on the Internet, but that doesn’t pay for food, nor does it put them through school. That’s still all on me.” Kamali and her brother Harish are the first in their family to attend an English medium school, a source of great pride for their mother.

I asked Kamali what she wanted to be when she grew up. “Oh, many things! I want to be a pro skateboarder. I want to be a teacher or a doctor or a vet. I want to help people and I want to take care of animals,” she replied animatedly. Kamali loves to surf, play tennis and run, but there’s not a shadow of a doubt as to where her heart truly lies — skateboarding. Her natural flair for the sport was evident since she was five years old.

Kamali with her mother Suganthi Moorthy in their home. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

It was her uncle Santhosh and his friend who gave Kamali her first skateboard. Áine Edwards, a trusted family friend and Kamali’s mentor, has been another pillar of support for Suganthi over the last six years. It was she who set the wheels in motion by introducing Kamali to Jamie Thomas, a skateboarding champion, which resulted in a viral video — and a photograph shared by Tony Hawk — with far-reaching consequences for the small girl from a sleepy fishing hamlet.

The last couple of years have been a compelling journey for Kamali. From attending a skateboarding workshop in Bengaluru to starring in a documentary, juggling school, sports and taking care of the local dogs, Kamali has been busy.

Breaking rules

Last month, she took part in a global skateboarders meet in Shanghai where she was the only representative from India. It was a long way from home, and she made sure to leave her mark. “All the new tricks I learned, meeting Tony Hawk, signing my name in the participants sheet, eating so many chocolates, flying in an aeroplane,” she ticked off the things she loved most about about the trip.

Kamali has had some support from external avenues, but things at home have not been easy. It was difficult for her to practise at the local skating ramp; the boys her age simply wouldn’t let her. Parents would tell Suganthi to advise her daughter to focus on games ‘suited for girls’. Conservative elements in her school weren’t very encouraging either. Kamali had to wait until dark or just skate up and down the street.

Now it’s not so bad any more. “The same people who warned me about the troubles of marrying off a girl with broken bones are now queuing up to get their own daughters to learn skateboarding,” quipped Suganthi with a trace of smugness. “It’s heartwarming that it’s Kamali who offered to teach them,” added Edwards.

I asked Kamali what she had learned about herself over the course of her rollercoaster ride. “I learned about my love for my family. I like that I am brave,” she said, without missing a beat. And what does she love about her mother? “She helps me break the rules.”

While Suganthi is shy, soft-spoken and a little world-weary, Kamali is anything but. Vibrant and full of optimism, she sees not just the storm but also the silver linings. As she pointed out the various sketches she’d drawn on the walls, my eyes fell on her medals and prizes. I said that I hoped to see a room full of trophies the next time we met. “No. I’ll have a house full of them,” she corrected me assuredly. I smiled, confident that I wouldn’t be disappointed.

The writer is a civil engineer and dog lover with a nose for music, art and culture.