This website tracks the supply of essentials in your neighbourhood

Kiran Anto, an IT professional from Bengaluru, has launched a website to track the supply of essential goods amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

The website, Neighbourhood Supply, displays the availability of medical supplies like sanitisers and masks and food in the user’s locality.

The web app is driven by the people. Citizens can sign up as contributors and list the shops, vendors or individuals in their locality who have a supply of essentials. Once they are listed, the contributors can update the status of supplies every day.

The website, according to Kiran, helps to create a network in neighbourhoods. He got the idea for Neighbourhood Supply when he witnessed people in his hometown in Kerala scurrying for sanitisers before the lockdown.

“Since the beginning of March, we have been noticing trends of panic buying and hoarding in the markets. The situation only became worse as the month progressed, and when the lockdown was announced, people went into a panic buying spree,” says Kiran, who works for Esper.

“If people are aware of where they can get supplies, I feel they will be a little calmer during this period. We came up with this initiative to help ease people’s lives and help them locate essentials within their localities and neighbourhoods.”

Neighbourhood Supply is active across 100 locations in India, including cities in Karnataka, Kerala and New Delhi. According to Anto, the website has about 5,000 visitors every day.

The platform, as it’s citizen-driven, is susceptible to misinformation — but so far, it hasn’t been an issue, says Kiran.