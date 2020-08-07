Monsoon nightmare missed, thanks to WFH

HYDERABAD:

07 August 2020 16:49 IST

Without the harrowing experience on water-logged roads, work from home employees get to see a different side of rains

August has been a month of new experiences for Abhinav Rastogi. In the afternoons, when he sees thick clouds enveloping the sky, he shifts his desk to the balcony or near a window to watch the rains sweep over his neighbourhood. “One of the biggest changes to happen with WFH is the change in our perception of rains. Earlier rain during office-hours was a bother. We would first curse it, and then plan to start early or late to avoid traffic jams,” says Abhinav, assistant manager of Shuttl Service in Hyderabad.

In the last few years,the June -September months across cities in India have become a nightmare for office-goers — heavy rains leading to flooded roads, massive traffic jams leading to people being stuck on water-logged roads for a long time, open man holes and overflowing drains being the common sights. But with COVID-19 pandemic forcing almost everyone to work from home, avoiding the monsoon mayhem has been a blessing for emplyees.

Chandrika Desai’s last year photograph of travelling to office amid heavy showers | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Nostalgic mode

Like Abhinav, most employees are cheering small moments, getting nostalgic and experiencing rain without getting wet. Rains have become more pleasurable, says Chandrika Desai, a former travel executive doing freelance work from home in Mumbai. With heavy rains battering her city in the past few days, she has been alerting her friends on areas to avoid during travel. “Monsoon is nothing but a nightmare in Mumbai,” she says recalling the five-hour journey she would take everyday from her house in Nalasopara to her office in Andheri. She adds, “During heavy rains, trains are delayed and sometimes even cancelled due to water-logging on railway tracks. Roads are also unsafe due to manholes.”

Live comic Aakash Mehta | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Monsoon’s mayhem and civic issues are a regular subject for stand-up comedians; jokes, memes and punch lines capture commuters’ agony and helplessness on roads. In his YouTube Video ‘Baarish’, live comic Aakash Mehta talks about the different aspects of Mumbai and its rains. “I talk of Mumbai but it applies to most places in the country,” he says adding monsoon this year is to sit back and contemplate from one’s home. Most of Aakash’ friends have moved to their hometowns in the lockdown, so he is now visiting their houses to check for any leakage.

Creative experience

Aishwarya Thakur | Photo Credit: Aishwarya Thakur

Aishwarya Thakur, a research analyst at an MNC in Hyderabad, had invested in a two-wheeler for the 7-kilometre commute to office. “But with water-logged roads, I used to either work from home or take a cab; it used to be a bitter experience,” she recollects. Now enjoying her work from home, she is using the extra time to hone her skills as a poet/writer and hosting poetry recitals. “I recently had two-hour long poetry recital session which would not have been possible If I were to go to office,” she adds.

With the extra time saved from travel, an overcast sky lifts up the spirits. “Rain sets the mood; it is a nice season to be at home,” enthuses Abhinav, who has discovered a green neighbourhood. He adds, “I have been living in this place for two years, but this is the first time that I have observed my balcony’s green view. Now, I am learning a lot of about myself; something that gives me calm could be as simple as staring out from my balcony.”

So while we are working from home, let’s make the most of the monsoon season and enjoy the rain from the comfort of our home.