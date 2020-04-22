This mobile phone servicing is on call during lockdown in Kerala

Firefighter Sreelesh Kumar from Kozhikode in Kerala has been a busy man. Part of his duty now entails disinfection operations in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and delivery of vital medicines to hospitals as well those in need of them at their homes. "Perhaps, every single initiative is carried out on time thanks to timely coordination done over phone," he says.

But, a few days ago, he accidentally dropped his mobile phone. "It developed a battery-related glitch. I was initially worried as phone repair shops remain closed due to the lockdown and there was no way of even purchasing a new one," he says. Earlier, Sreelesh had heard about an initiative by Kerala Mobilephone Vyapara Samithi, supported by Kerala Police Association, wherein the former offered servicing for mobilephones without labour charges for police and fireforce personnel, health workers and so on working in sectors directly linked to the battle against the Coronavirus. "The service came in handy and it was big relief to get my phone fixed," says Sreelesh.

With seamless communication and coordination becoming indispensable at this crucial hour, the closure of mobilephone shops have hit some in the thick of action against efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. "The initiative was first launched in Kozhikode with permission from district authorities to help those on the frontline of the fight against the virus. No service charges are levied, except for replacement of spare components if required. Minor components are replaced free of cost if we have it in stock or second-hand parts are available," says C V Iqbal, state secretary of the Samithi.

Work on at a service centre set up by Kerala Mobile Phone Vyapara Samithi in Kozhikode | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After the idea received good response in Kozhikode, where the repair work was set up at a store near the main KSRTC bus stand, it was launched in Thiruvananthapuram at the electronics hub of Thakaraparambu, in association with the city corporation. Though a service centre in Kochi was also in the pipeline, the proposal was later dropped due to logistical hurdles, says Iqbal.

Beneficiaries of the scheme speak about how the service came in handy, like police constable Hareesh Kumar from Malayinkeezh in the capital city. "My phone developed a charging problem. Work-wise, most of the things get done thanks to prompt communication. So I approached a mobile repairman nearby and since he could not get it fixed given the circumstances, he suggested the option at Thakaraparambu. It turned out to be a minor issue with the charging port that was quickly fixed," says Hareesh.

Handy tools

The police department has become increasingly reliant on everyday technology for routine work. So when his smartphone began acting up, Senior Civil Police Officer Baiju P from Kozhikode found his work hindered. "WhatsApp is a handy tool for our coordination efforts and documentation these days. For a week or so, I faced difficulties when my phone was not functioning properly. I also carry a base model phone as a back-up but most of my contacts and essential apps aiding work are installed in my primary phone," he says. Initially running from pillar to post, he finally managed to get his phone repaired after he learnt about the service from a colleague.

The service has come in handy for some in the health sector as well. A few days ago, Dr Anitha Kumari, Additional Professor of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, realised that her phone had developed a glitch. “A friend of mine later told me about the free service and I gave it a go. It was some minor problem with the battery that was fixed," she says.

According to current State government norms, regular mobile phone stores are allowed to open on Sundays. Iqbal says the initiative, which is kept going from 10 am till 5 pm on all days except Sundays with the help of technicians associated with the Samithi on a rotational basis, is expected to be operational till other mobile phone stores are fully functional.

Contact 9847201310 / 9995547722 (Thiruvananthapuram) and 9895224225 / 9447058247 (Kozhikode)