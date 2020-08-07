This love will not be televised

Getty Images/ iStock

In a world where we are all being shunted online, loneliness feels more trenchant than ever before

I am a reality TV junkie. Sometimes, and especially so in a pandemic, I need to watch things that tell me what I already know: that the world is going to hell in a handbasket. And so, like a large part of a rather tiny Indian online world, I found myself in thrall to a mildly entertaining, mostly irritating, and primarily ludicrous series called — drumroll — Indian Matchmaking.

The show is no surprise; its attempt to portray “Indian” matchmaking as the plain-speaking pragmatic mechanism for the already insular institution of modern marriage is fairly ho hum. The heteronormative couple, no matter its sexual orientation, perpetuates society as we know it. All mechanisms, be they fetishised, orientalised accounts of arranged marriage or Karan Johar’s new show where he wants to find out what is “holding people back from true love” are geared towards ensuring the continuity of this unit.

And yet, as I binge-watched Indian Matchmaking in one blur of a lost weekend, I realised what struck me most: that the protagonists all seemed to suffer an abject, troubling loneliness. Evidence of this surfaced most tellingly when they met in person. I cringed as I witnessed lifeless conversations precariously perched on a mutual appreciation of fries with ketchup. The first date is always an awkward, frightening proposition, but it was painfully obvious how much the anxiety of being alone powered these conversations.

Increasing anomie

Who among us can blame them for trying to alleviate this feeling, especially in these last few months? In a world where we are all being rapidly shunted online, loneliness feels more trenchant than ever before. Modern, urban citizens connected more to their phones than to each other are experiencing increasing anomie in a greatly disenchanted world. But love, we are told, can save you, and your one job is to look for it. Why is it so hard to find though?

For the longest time, the idea of love has rested on suddenness, accident, happenstance, serendipity and unexpected connection. Love makes its own case and sees not difference; it neither seeks to match nor fill in the blanks. Love, in its best form, has always been a revolutionary force. Indian Matchmaking and others of its ilk are guilty most of all of ignoring and denying this imaginative and revolutionary potential.

And yet we watch the show in spite of our collective horror. Perhaps, this is because of what philosopher Alain Badiou questions as the force of training in the modern world, where one is asked to avoid all risks and instead “consume” love in the appropriate fashion. Sociologist Eva Ilouz warns us in a book fittingly called The End of Love of the necessary endpoint to such consumption — the continued inability to form loving relationships. In other words, perpetual cycles of debilitating loneliness.

Is there hope? In consciously seeking non-insular spaces and non-matched love, we might invite the possibility of a companionship that shakes us out of the trappings of consumption. I think about La fée, a deliciously magical comedy about a hotel clerk who falls in love with a wish-granting fairy, a film I revisit every time the world gets too much for me. Is this only available then in film and fantasy? Then I remind myself that love of all kinds is present all the time, but only if one should care to step outside received boundaries of self and subjectivity. Else, we are doomed, to the same tired possibilities of a life that delivers exactly as little as one chooses to ask of it.

Why just one?

Why do we agree that the search for coupled love is the only kind of love that matters? Do we not miss our friends, family and daily encounters? Why are these and other relationships hierarchically disadvantaged in relation to the pursuit of a particular romance? Look, for example, at filmmaker and writer Paromita Vohra’s multimedia platform Agents of Ishq, which testifies to the joyful forms of connection available to us as desiring, desirable beings of all manner of body, taste, and persona.

The one true love story may well be a myth perpetuated by Hallmark, but I’d like to think that love isn’t. Rather than the kind of love that philosopher Slavoj Zizek describes as violence against the world, where you must choose the one person in lieu of everybody else on the planet, a capacity for expansive love must precede the finding of love. And the slow, everyday work of building such capacity for plenitude does not make for good television.

Mathangi Krishnamurthy teaches anthropology for a living, and is otherwise invested in names, places, animals, and things.