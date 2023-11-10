This Deepavali, sustainability is the focus of festive gifting

November 10, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST

With Deepavali round the corner, a growing community of people who are ecologically conscious, mindful of the brands they endorse, are celebrating the spirit of sustainability. There is an increasing preference for eco-friendly festive gifting choices and a shift from fast fashion. With celebrities such as Aliaa Bhatt and Dia Mirza endorsing conscious gifting in the festive season, the trend is fast catching on.

Earlier this week, Young Indians (a non-profit organisation that is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry) organised its second annual thrift pop-up ahead of Deepavali in Visakhapatnam and raised close to ₹one lakh. The event, that was part of its Climate Change initiative led by Dr Sravani Bellam and Sravya Kuchipudi, saw a warm response from people in a city where the concept is relatively new.

“The idea was to send out a message on reducing the impact of climate change and highlight mindful consumption, especially during the festive season which is associated with extravagance. Thrifting helps us change our consumption habits. It’s a way to upcycle our festive style,” says Deepa Kodali, chair for branding and communication at Young Indians, Vizag. The pop-up had brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Karl Lagerfeld, Gant, Armani Exchange, Zara and H&M.

Corporate gifting trends

The corporate gifting market in India is pegged at ₹12,000-crore and is slated to grow by over 200% annually, according to a recent industry report. Interestingly, the report says that there is an 80% preference for eco-friendly gifts this festive season.

Corporate Connections, a global community of business owners, has adopted a sustainable gifting strategy in festivals as well as in other events.

“Gifts should leave a positive impact not only on the recipient but also on the environment. We have been supporting traditional Indian crafts like Bidri, Etikopakka and indigenous brands like Araku coffee along with sustainable initiatives such as seed pens in our gifts to our key partners and members,” says KVT Ramesh, national director, Corporate Connections.

Similarly, the Visakhapatnam chapter of Business Network International, a global business networking and business referral organisation, recently conducted an event on waste disposal strategies to embrace the concept of sustainability. The session was led by Neha Giduturi, who works in plastic waste management and is a part of India Youth For Society organisation.

Eco-friendly hampers

Sneha S Davalbhakta, who runs a home-based macrame enterprise called Touch Me Knots, says that the demand for handcrafted products is seeing significant growth as more people are adopting eco-friendly gifting options. Sneha, who lives in the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam, makes macrame lamps, jars, tea-light holders and leaf tie-ups for jars that she says are quite popular this festive season. “I recently completed a couple of bulk corporate gifting orders. Handcrafted products have that personal touch that makes a gift more meaningful,” says Sneha.

When she started exploring the art of macrame, Sneha says she had to work with line ropes as other varieties were not available. “It is in the past one year that the preference for macrame as a gifting and home decor option has picked up,” she adds. Sneha works with three kinds of macrame cords – single strand, three-ply twisted cord and braided cord. “Each of them give a different finish to the product,” says Sneha, who makes macrame lamps from five inches to 16 inches wide.

Asawari Mathur, founder of Dhanak Naturals, who recently moved to Visakhapatnam from Bengaluru, has been running her home-based enterprise that deals with natural hand-crafted wellness products that she says are “safe for the planet and every one”.

Asawari found her calling in making natural wellness products with traditional recipes while she spent her time in an open learning setup started by her parents called Aarohi in the hills of Kelamangalam near Bengaluru. “It has been a journey of learning for me. And this has made me realise that plastic is not the evil; the way we look at our lives makes all the difference,” she adds. Asawari has curated three wellness hampers of Dhanak Naturals for the festive season which includes herbal hair wash, body butter, lip balm, bath powder, multani mitti face pack, coffee body scrub, neem hair pack and other products that are packed in glass jars. “One of our unique offerings is Abhyanga Snanam hamper, which is mainly practised on the day of Deepavali. The procedure includes a body massage oil, bath powder and hair wash powder. It is done to prepare the body for the upcoming harsh winter days,” says Asawari.

