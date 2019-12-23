These soaps made by women in Auroville could clean your water system

“We never intended to make soap,” says Margarita Correa, with a wry grin. Her business partner Guidelma Grandi nods in agreement, adding with a chuckle, “We did not even know how to make soap when we started out.”

Yet the two sit in a compact space, surrounded by shelves of lemon grass bath muffins, peppermint shampoo bars and a rainbow of ‘beauty bath’ soaps, creamy with sandalwood, moringa and wild jasmine. The space is fragrant with freshly sliced bars of soap set out on tables as this office-boutique also functions as a workshop. In the centre, there are large glass jars, one filled with liquid detergent and the other with a cloudy probiotic tonic. Both have taps attached to encourage customers to choose refills over plastic packaging.

MG EcoDuties Probiotics House is an unusual project, set deep in the township of Auroville, about half an hour away from Puducherry, a unit of Auroville foundation.

All natural

The company makes soap and laundry detergents that are free of palm oil, parabens, phthalates, phosphates, preservatives, sodium laureth sulphate, animal products, and synthetic colours. Margarita, a chemical engineer, who says she has been working with probiotics for 21 years in about 56 countries, explains that their products aim to be bio-degradable, non-toxic and economical.

“I was trained in Shiatsu!” chuckles Guidelma, who is from Italy, explaining how they accidentally began their now-successful, clean beauty company. She first visited Auroville in 1986, and became an Aurovillian in 1999. Meanwhile, in Bogota, Margarita, a Colombian, was working with Coca Cola as a production manager. “My job was 24x7 high stress,” she says. “To do a high level job in Columbia, in the 80s, as a woman, was tough. I finally decided to take a holiday.” She landed in Delhi on December 23, 1996. “I will never forget the date because it was 2 am — dark and foggy!” she says. A travel agent suggested she visit Auroville, so she decided to make a quick trip. “It has been 23 years,” Margarita beams.

The two met in an English class and became friends. In Auroville, residents are encouraged to find work that is useful to the community, and Margarita was fascinated by the potential of probiotics. “I decided to try and help the trees, which were being attacked by pests. I began creating probiotics and mixing it in compost,” she says, explaining how the company began in 2011.

By 2009, Margarita was trying to convince Aurovillians to start putting a probiotic tablet in their sink every night. “According to my calculations, if 1/3 of the residents — about 500 people then — did it, we could clean up our water system. But people kept forgetting.”

That is when they hit upon an ingenious solution. “We decided to put our probiotics in cleaning products,” says Guidelma, “It was to engage the community. We were not soap makers. We were not interested in becoming soap makers.” Margarita nods, “Once we proved that probiotics can survive saponification, we realised they go through pipes and fill the water systems with good bacteria. Our water treatment plant in Auroville started to change.” She adds, “So now, to help the ocean, you can take a bath, wash your hair, or do your laundry.”

Probiotics House’s range began to grow as the duo added multi-purpose cleaning fluids, laundry cleaning enhancers, followed by creamy hand and body soaps. Then came Probiotica, a supplement made with a blend of moringa, rosella, lemon grass, oregano, thyme, and fenugreek. “We blend it with probiotics, pomegranate and aloe vera, then ferment and filter it,” says Guidelma. “A table spoon a day helps your digestive system.”

Determined to be as eco-friendly as possible, the company is responsible about sourcing ingredients, and avoids soap nut, “because forests are being destroyed for soap nut plantations,” says Margarita, adding that they also shun palm oil, and use “100% coconut oil” instead. They have cut back on packaging with sensible, simple steps. “We decided, no plastic. Only butter paper and glass.”

When they make soap for hotels and Auroville’s guesthouses, they supply it unwrapped, in small cubes to avoid wastage. Their main clients are institutions that emphasise being green. “We are in a few ashrams, including the Sri Aurobindo Ashrams in Puducherry and Kolkata. We are at Amma (Mata Amritanandamayi), some Vipassana Centres, Ramakrishna Mission and schools in Chennai, Goa, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad,” says Margarita.

Far reach

Their reach is slowly expanding. Especially now that Margarita consults with Rallis India, a Tata Enterprise. “Tata Chemicals also became interested in probiotics for their pet supplements line,” she says, adding, “Their philosophy is changing. They are moving from red to green, because they realise that this is more sustainable.” Margarita is especially pleased with how working with probiotics helped farmers move away from using chemicals in shrimp farms. An added bonus: “Now the slush from those farms is so nutritious, it is being reused by farmers in paddy fields,” she says.

In response to requests from customers, the duo keep experimenting with new products and ingredients. The soaps are increasingly luxe, and now include a spa bar, with activated charcoal, fuller’s earth and frankincense. They also offer a tooth powder fragrant with cinnamon and a pet food supplement made with organic jaggery. The team, however, is compact, with Margarita still involved with everything from production to sales. “It was just the two of us when we started in 2011,” says Guidelma, “Now, we are six.”

MG EcoDuties Probiotics House is in Auroville. Call 0413 262 3774 for more details.