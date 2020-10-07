These idli carts help transwomen earn with dignity

Self-reliance comes in all shapes and sizes. For Project Dignity, it takes the form of a pushcart

“I don’t want to give temporary charity to transwomen. I think they deserve better than that,” says Apsara Reddy, a day after the launch of the latest phase of her Project Dignity. Including this phase, the project has set up 11 functional small-business carts, offering — among other things — idlis and other foods, and a tailoring service.

The idea is self-reliance, particularly since many formal employment opportunities are still not within reach of many in the community, points out Reddy. “For this project, we are picking transwomen from the low income bracket, and those who are a little older and need to be able to not be dependent,” she adds.

But is it easy for someone to cook, sell and manage money at the same time, particularly if they have not done so before? Explains Apsara, “Before we launch such carts, we spend three weeks training them on running the business: on things like how much to charge for an item and when to restock on raw materials. We go through the whole thing explaining how much they can make, based on what they are given.”

What each businesswoman-in-the-making is given, besides the pushcart, is the first batch of all raw materials required — be it ingredients for dosa batter or spools of thread — as well as equipment like pans and sewing machines. Beyond that, how to procure fresh raw material from their earnings is yet another lesson to be learnt. Project organisers are also in talks with local businesses in the area to help create a client base.

There are other phases being planned after this one, wherein Project Dignity will be spread to other towns and cities of Tamil Nadu. Says Apsara, “Our target is 100 carts by the end of 2021. After Chennai, the next stops planned for now are first Salem, then Madurai. We are in talks with local businesses in Salem for tie-ups.”

Tie-ups and corporate sponsorships, she explains, play an important role in projects such as this one. In Chennai, she is warm in her gratitude to some NGOs and corporations, particularly the Radiant Group, and social welfare organisation RCC Diva Foundation. All of it, she says, is towards the same end.

Because everyone, after all, “is worthy of owning a business, of earning a sustainable and meaningful livelihood.”