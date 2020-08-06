These Chennai pets are looking for loving homes

Karuppi
Her calm and gentle demeanour can make you fall in love with her instantly. Karuppi is a stunning and sassy girl who believes she is a playful panther in the guise of a little kitten. She is eight weeks old and vaccinated. Call 9840615209.
Mike
The brightest and the most boisterous of the bunch, Mike loves keeping himself and his siblings entertained with a whole lot of play and fun. This Indie boy loves the company of other dogs, is eight months old, vaccinated, neutered and ready to be your best friend. Call 9840035316.
Pinky
Shy and reticent at first, Pinky blossoms into a naughty and nimble girl once she gets into playtime with her friends. She will make a great addition to a family looking for a calm and composed pet. This Indie girl is eight months old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 6380809607.
Husky
He is as or even more gorgeous than a dog breed that goes by the same name. A pure Indie at heart, Husky can be the boss of any pack that he is a part of. He will make a great single dog and can get along with others as well. Husky is eight months old, vaccinated and neutered. Call 9840035316.
(Compiled by Sweta Narayanan. Write to sweta.petpals@gmail.com to contribute.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath