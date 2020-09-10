These Chennai pets are looking for a home

Arya, Sansa and Bran
Abandoned as tiny kittens when they were hardly 10 days old, Arya, Sansa and Bran have come a long way into becoming the fun, feisty and fantastic kittens they are today, thanks to a caring foster.
The brother-sister trio is about six months old, vaccinated, neutered and can be adopted together or separately. They get along with other cats and dogs, and can be indoor-outdoor cats with supervision in a safe environment. Call 9445357217.
Tuntun
An unfortunate accident may have caused the loss of one of her legs, but Tuntun does not let that come in the way of living her life on her own terms — happy and normal. She is full of grace, love and obedience, and is ready to share her life with a loving family. Tuntun is about two years old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 9047439313 / 9600187118.
(Compiled by Sweta Narayanan. If you wish to contribute to the column, write to sweta.petpals@gmail.com)
