The year offered us many straws to clutch at, so stop complaining

I think we can all agree that the past year is not one that humanity will remember with any degree of fondness. Like a painful surgery, or a heartbreak, or a particularly nasty classroom incident involving G. Suresh-Balaji from VII B, 2021 is something most of us would rather consign to the dustbin of memory and pretend never happened at all.

But, even in a year when simply saying the word ‘positive’ out loud would instantly elicit startled looks from anyone within earshot, I still believe it is important to focus on all the things that showed us why even 2021 was not an utter, irredeemable loss. We cannot afford to lose hope and plunge into despair, so we must turn to optimism to keep us physically and mentally fit. Like a rigorous yoga practice, or a run on the beach, or a sharp smack on the back of the head from a random stranger, it gets the circulation going.

Things aren’t as bad as they seem

Good things are always happening, even in the bleakest of times. Director Siruthai Siva and Sun Pictures overcame the considerable challenges of making a film during a pandemic to give us the most abysmally bad Rajinikanth film since Kochadaiyaan. Our Prime Minister pulled off the heroic feat of keeping people’s morale high through a year of pesky civil protests, annoying questions over the government’s sincere efforts to manage the nation’s COVID-19 optics, and petrol prices which didn’t have the common decency to stay low. Ajinkya Rahane still has a test career. All is not lost.

Masks actually work. As disguises

After a lifetime of making fun of comic book artists for trying to suggest that feeble masks such as those worn by Robin or The Phantom would completely obscure their identity, I stand corrected, and I apologise profusely. In 2021, I personally could not, on multiple occasions, recognise my own friends when they were masked up (as responsible citizens should be). I’d see someone walk by, remark to myself about how they looked like Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat, only to have them approach me, take off their mask, and reveal themselves to be good old G. Suresh-Balaji from VII B. Low-budget bank robbers worldwide must be rejoicing.

“Due to COVID reasons” is a great catch-all excuse

“Due to COVID reasons, we are not allowing you to carry bottles into the hotel room”. “Due to COVID reasons, we don’t stock antacids”. “Due to COVID reasons, Dilip Vengsarkar will be the next James Bond”. Okay, I made that last one up. But the other two are actual examples of reasons that were trotted out to me in the very recent past, to explain away some random restriction. Because it’s COVID, you can’t argue with them. It’s exactly like “national security”. So, the next time you’re in a tight spot, say something like “Due to COVID reasons, I had no option but to steal your goats and sell them at a neat profit”, and watch your problems disappear.

Indian cricket fans continue to raise the bar

For those of us who grew up watching cricket in the 90s, this is a period of extreme abundance — we have a great all-conditions bowling attack, boast a scarcely believable bench strength, and are one of the most consistently successful teams worldwide.

To us, looking at this team and harping on their lack of ICC titles is acting like those middle class parents who look at their child’s 98/100 exam paper and sardonically ask whether the remaining 2 marks were donated to the neighbourhood crows. I am privileged and grateful to be on WhatsApp groups (shudder) with many deeply knowledgeable and skilled experts who know exactly which player to sack, what the batting order should be, and how to win the toss every time so that our national team can scale even greater heights. Put them in charge, I say.

You see? All it takes is a little optimism and a willingness to look for silver linings. Armed with those, we can pick ourselves up, take a few deep breaths, play that song from Sakalakala Vallavan one more time, and heartily leap into 2022 with the absurdly irrational belief that it will be an easier year than this one — and we’d have a fair chance of being right.

The writer is also a game designer. Read more at www.bigfatphoenix.com.