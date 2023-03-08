The woman who makes commandos out of men in the Indian Armed Forces

March 08, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Dr. Seema Rao has had a long dalliance with the limits of human endurance. She has been, for 25 years of her career, India’s first and only female commando trainer. Seema likes to take the pre-defined meridians of gender roles and stereotypes and challenge them with one shot of her AK-47.

Seema has been moulding men in the Army for two decades and on Women’s Day we outline her extraordinary life.

Over 25 years, Seema has trained 20,000 commandos in the Indian Armed Forces which include those who serve in the Special Forces, NSG Black Cats, IAF GARUDS, Indian Navy MARCOS, BSF Commando Wing, ITBP Commando School, Paratroopers and Ghatak Units. In lieu of her services, Seema has not taken any monetary compensation from the Armed Forces. Seema and her fellow trainer and husband, Major Deepak Rao, formulated the Rao method of reflex shooting which is used to train personnel at the Army Battle Schools under various Commands.

“I grew up listening to stories about my father Prof Ramakant Sinari, a freedom fighter, who fought against the Portuguese regime in Goa as an underground rebel. I was inspired by his stories of rebellion and strength,” narrates Seema.

“As a youngster I always wanted to get into martial arts and learnt some forms including unarmed combat. A chance meeting with a police officer got me noticed and he invited me to train his force. One thing led to another and I was ultimately recruited as an external trainer to train the Indian Armed Forces.”

Since Seema was a guest trainer, she had to exhibit strong credentials. “I was a seven degree black belt, a sharpshooter, had done my scuba diving, learnt firefighting and had mastered the art of Jeet Kune Do which is a hybrid form of martial arts formulated by Bruce Lee,’‘ elaborates Seema.

Taking orders from a woman

Seema has mainly trained men in combat positions, who are considered the best in the forces.

“My field was a physical field. I used to lead by personal example. If there was any task that had to be done I would do it first and when they would see me do it a certain degree of command and respect would be established. In order to do that I had to keep myself extremely fit “ explains Seema.

When she was still learning Seema fractured almost every bone in her body. A medical doctor, the trainer proudly proclaims, “I have survived hostile LOCs, the extreme cold climes of Siachen, jungles of Madhya Pradesh, trained para units in deserts, and have even been bedridden for six months due to injuries.”

Seema has received three Army Chief Citations, a rare feat for an individual. In 2010 the Home Minister of India made her an approved resource to train State Police Anti-Terror Squads. She has trained the Police of 12 states since the Taj terror attacks.

At the age of 51 she decided to step down from active training. Since then Seema has authored books on close quarter combat which have found a place on the shelves of SWAT, FBI and INTERPOL.