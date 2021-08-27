The winner takes it all: Exploring one of the root causes of India’s sporting misery

27 August 2021 12:14 IST

India’s pernicious sporting culture lavishes money only on award-winners instead of spreading its resources widely among all sportspersons

French novelist Honoré de Balzac used the term ‘noblesse oblige’ for the first time in 1835. It literally means “nobility obligates” and refers to the medieval period when nobles and feudal lords were obligated to act generously towards the less fortunate.

If there is one term that aptly describes the Indian state’s attitude to sportspeople, especially successful Olympians, it is noblesse oblige. And this is also the bane of Indian sport.

The state is the benevolent patron that bestows “gifts” on its sportspersons, who are supposed to be servile. Watch the spectacle of the Central government, various State governments, and even private bodies like the BCCI rushing to shower cash prizes on Neeraj Chopra.

Glaring imbalance

In a country starved of sporting success, an Olympic gold medal and the process of honouring the gold medallist become a tool to bolster the government’s nationalist and benevolent credentials and gloss over the stark reality that India has the worst population-to-medal ratio in the world among 93 countries: 7 medals for a population of 1.4 billion. San Marino, with a population of 34,000, has 3 medals.

But, more critically, this tendency of drowning the one successful gold medallist in material accolades and ignoring the vast numbers of others who just fell short is one of the root causes of India’s sporting misery.

By now, Chopra has been awarded close to $2 million (₹15 crore) in cash and other awards. To put this in perspective, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), started in 2014 to provide promising Olympic prospects with high-level support, spent a total of ₹36.85 crore on about 150 sportspersons for the Rio Olympics. While it’s very important to recognise Chopra’s achievement and provide continued support, the question is of the scale of resources used for this.

The prize money offered in India is arguably the highest in the world, and in contrast to many other countries, where prizes are officially pre-determined for various medal categories, it is completely arbitrary. Even in rich countries with the highest declared prize money for gold medals, like Singapore and Taiwan, it comes to only around $7,00,000. Top medal-winning countries (per capita population) like New Zealand, and high performers like Norway and Great Britain, do not pay any prize money, while the country with the highest number of medals, the U.S., pays only $37,500 (₹28 lakh) to a gold medallist.

Obsessed with spectacle

In India where there is no social protection (unlike in high-income countries), especially for those on the margins dedicating their lives to careers in sports, it is critical that scarce resources are spread more widely among sportspersons. Instead, we have spectacles like the small State of Manipur (population 30 lakh) spending ₹1 crore on felicitating Chopra.

In the singular and skewed focus on medals and the rare gold medallist, a large swathe of performances goes unnoticed and uncelebrated. For instance, in the most competitive field of running, the Indian team comprising Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, and Noah Nirmal Tom finished ninth in the 4x400 metres relay. More importantly, they broke the Asian record while clocking their best time. India’s only other Asian record in athletics was achieved by Tajinder Singh Toor in shot put this year. (Chopra’s gold-winning throw did not break the Asian record.)

But both these achievements did not receive any media or public attention. This ocean of disparity is the reason Indian sports is languishing. Even new programmes like TOPS targeted only the medal prospects, like Chopra and Mirabai Chanu, who were funded to the tune of ₹4.85 crore and ₹2.50 crore, respectively.

Nurture talent

Just as in other fields, Olympics and world sporting competitions are marked by severe inequities. There cannot be a simple celebration of Olympic champions without an accounting of these inequalities. In the 2012 London Olympics, each British medal cost ₹46 crore, and an Australian medal between 1980 and 1996 cost around ₹60 crore. Studies have shown, unsurprisingly, a linear connection between money spent and medals won.

But this correlation is also broken. That is why the Olympic gold successes of poorer nations like Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Jamaica and Cuba are such stellar stories of human achievement. Ironically, for India, the expensive sport of shooting, which got half of the total TOPS funding for the Rio Olympics, did not fetch any medals at Rio or Tokyo despite backing some globally top-ranked shooters.

Ultimately, what is needed is a drastic overhauling that moves away from a medal-based approach to fostering a sporting culture at the school levels, which itself will lead to medals. Second, sustained support for sportspersons rather than an arbitrary windfall on winners, especially gold medallists. And finally, ending the functioning of sports associations as fiefdoms of politicians.

The Indian women’s hockey team showed the phenomenal talent that can emerge from the most trying social circumstances. But to nurture such talent, we need to see sportspersons as human beings trying to leave a mark on society rather than as subjects at the benevolent mercy of the state, who are programmed to bring nationalist glory.

The writer is with Dalhousie University and tweets @nmannathukkaren.