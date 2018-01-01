The view apart

Woman power was on full display when five women filmmakers got together under one roof for a panel discussion. This was the case on the last day of the women’s festival, recently organised by Rain Tree Media, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, in Bengaluru where the many candid observations had the audience riveted and quite often laughing

Directors Sonali Bose, Kavitha Lankesh, Ananya Kasaravalli, Roohi Dixit and Zeba Bhagwagar, also doubling as the moderator, were eloquent about their kind of filmmaking and what matters to them. Sonali said, “There is a need to go beyond gender and understand that women are the victims of patriarchy, which is reflected in how they are treated in the film industry.”

Ananya found the title ‘woman filmmaker’ problematic, as it tends to limit. “The best way to counter this is by coming up with a separate language in cinema,” she added.

“When a woman directs, there is a certain sensitivity that shows up in the way that characters are portrayed, or even in the unfolding of a romantic interlude,” was Kavitha’s view. Roohi continued, “The path that women directors tread should go beyond being film-centric to being life-centric, and ensuring that women are not marginalised.”

All the directors were unanimous in agreeing that the big budget films, which are the easiest to make, always go to the male filmmakers whilst women are expected to manage with shoe-string figures, or even self-finance. “Notable exceptions are perhaps those who come from film backgrounds like Farah Khan or Zoha Akhtar,” chipped in Ananya.

Sonali said, “The perception that a woman-centric film will not click at the box-office has been a long-time mindset and very hard to undo.” “Women film directors are also deprived of certain scripts,” continued Roohi whilst Kavitha added that she feels under pressure to make docile movies. “Nothing violent or controversial is the brief.” Sonali stated vehemently, “I stand firm when told to put a man at the centre of the story, when I have actually chosen a woman for this part.”

The less spoken subject of the casting couch generated some heat. Power equations make this a tricky subject felt Kavitha. “Most victims are aware that protests of any kind will spell the death-knell to a film career,” she continues. “Women directors have the opportunity to bring about positive change in this regard,” said Sonali. “This includes matters of class differences, like serving various kinds of food; a fairly prevalent hierarchical custom,” was her postscript.

Kavitha sympathetically stated, “The technical side of film-making attracts fewer women, both because of the uncertainties in terms of job security and the erratic working hours.”

Roohi said that the glamorous side of cinema - acting and directing - draw women but it is necessary to understand the medium and look for diverse roles. She continued, “Perceptions are changing and perhaps the advent of women making strides in direction will lead to more women joining the bandwagon and bringing in their own unique point of view.”

Kavitha also pointed out the pitfalls, as cinema is not an organised area. “Only those with deep pockets and the passion for the medium can get into this business. Box office success determines whether a producer will invest,” she added.