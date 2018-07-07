The Sunday Crossword No.3003

Across

1 About hundred in expanded team at airport (6,4)

6 Speaker’s manner, one entitled to succeed (4)

9 In solitaire get nice round number (7)

10 Curving in a circle around church (7)

12 Introductory remarks from peer, similar in broadcast (13)

14 Reconfigured base conserving energy (5)

15 Question about husband with name in claim (9)

16 Release inspector’s accusation (9)

18 Tent torn initially by sword (5)

20 King in end has got son prepared? What a relief (5,8)

23 Prohibition as it affected coffee shop worker (7)

24 Assist in scripting ceremony after scare (2-5)

25 Aims for extremities (4)

26 Trauma? Pay attention to temperature and rest (10)

Down

1 Once more missing a profit (4)

2 Company up above leading American ink producer (7)

3 Giant with terrible hate asks after knight? Not very good (2,5,6)

4 Dog appearing to be otherwise in animated graphics? (5)

5 Destroy order, losing time after time (9)

7 Incitement to riot? No small issue (7)

8 Indicated substance on middle of fern, cutting plant(10)

11 Quantity in map on distribution of bees around west in children’s book (10,3)

13 Revolutionary appeal in line deserving praise (10)

15 Shared nothing expert raised in case (9)

17 Played leading role and looked about right (7)

19 Father with odd items required for hobby (7)

21 Expression of surprise, following tips for divine colour scheme (5)

22 Guard, rising, giving sly look (4)