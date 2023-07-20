The Sunday Crossword No. 3264

July 20, 2023 10:31 am | Updated July 21, 2023 01:31 pm IST

Across

1 Clutches Greek serpents (6)

4 Sailor’s assistant we’re told brings on cargo of bitumen (8)

9 Holds sway: good to assume means of control (6)

10 Everyman’s entirely in vulgar fashion (8)

12 Nuisances in small numbers (8)

13 Some señoritas selected dangling ornamentation (6)

15 Predominates, bizarrely, having taken off (12)

18 Arrangement of Elgar — and ‘Land...’ is what’ll get your heart racing (7,5)

21 One finding bees surrounding 10 goats (6)

22 Avoid sun, despite being prepared (8)

24 Those easily angered exchanging words in a posed photograph (8)

25 Incredibly slender terrains helping mainlands interconnect, primarily? (6)

26 Baked spanakopita OAP strangely rejected in Commonwealth country (8)

27 Welcomes a fleece to clothe son (4,2)

Down

1 Whingers roasted composer (8)

2 After a year, one has a rest: a Cypriot resort (4,4)

3 Fear depression’s bad habits (8,7)

5 Cockney detective’s measured resistance (4)

6 Train with Dutch boarders losing time before El Salvador? They’re not certain (8,7)

7 Tense hold-up, I believe (6)

8 Monarch and kin greatly amuse soldiers (when sent up) (6)

11 Crusty loaf? That’s a mistake (7)

14 Bass and violin initially introducing song in a state (7)

16 Captain Charles twice briefly showing security measures (8)

17 Support commercial possibility (8)

19 Part of nightclub is hoppin’, man! (6)

20 Once again evaluate a comment (6)

23 Shakespeare’s river’s rising: a stellar sight (4)

