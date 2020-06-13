The Sunday Crossword No. 3104

Across

1 Volcano in Vietnam (4)

3 Wind around heart of wild flower (6,4)

9 Singer performed before ball (4)

10 Perennial turbulence of rapids, I say (5,5)

11 Cure in resort - in resort - offering newlife (12)

15 Makes unreadable poem, Eunuchs, Oddly, Coming Round (7)

16 Playground’s destruction reported (3)

17 Tabloid regularly ignored sporting champ (3)

18 Primarily, refreshment using molasses? (3)

19 Conscientious objector suppresses cry of remorse (3)

21 José’s pan is heated, accommodating this kind of omelette? (7)

22 Fashionable short hairdos, they’re seen around now (3,5,4)

25 Regionally variegated flower (6-4)

26 Reports of Madagascan somewhere in Peru (4)

27 Leap over moving water at this time of year (10)

28 Hasty exam reveals eye problem (4)

Down

1 Senior rock ‘n’ roller finds source of wine (10)

2 Where holidaymakers are barely seen? (6,4)

4 Plaza leaseholder hides showy bloomers (7)

5 Laugh about start of written communication for a lark, perhaps (7)

6 They’re hard. Coolest? Not exactly! (3-3,5)

7 Bit of colour in the Eye identifying Murdoch perhaps (4)

8 American version of ‘Allo ‘Allo! perhaps provides distraction for children (2-2)

12 Travel, but don’t drive in a car, offsetting most of droughtiness (4,7)

13 Expert in digital enhancement? (10)

14 Plant’s dark colour (10)

20 According to Spooner, want something boring to be illuminated from behind (4-3)

21 Rotten, rotten old pies (7)

23 Treated sore deer (4)

24 Prime minister, not bold, in retreat (4)