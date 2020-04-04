The Sunday Crossword No. 3094

Across

1 Pieces of legacy media: limp nerd finally is getting thousands (6,5)

9 Berlioz finally ignored fussy sforzato, in a way (2,1,4)

10 Box with Her Majesty somewhere on the River Dee (7)

11 Depreciate how Cockney cavalryman travelled (5)

12 Pacify mad clown on the rampage (4,4)

14 That satire will be undisciplined if things continue as they are (2,4,4)

15 Last 40% of ‘mercy killings’: most of world’s population (4)

17 Some impeached a persistently dull pain (4)

19 ‘Cat’ anagram (anag.) is ‘act’? (5,5)

21 Named pup negligently; not yet investigated (8)

23 Cheat with a set of playing cards (5)

25 Singer’s floral ornament (7)

26 President that’s kind of green (7)

27 Word-botching and the like? (11)

Down

1 Florida salesman using every effort (4,3)

2 Old, almost stately Italian love song (1,4,3)

3 Perhaps artisanal terrine eaten for starters? (4)

4 Boots out Democrats: Biden’s finally implicated (3,7)

5 Hot air from 19th choice of squad? (5)

6 Spaced, Ideal, Taxi, Catastrophe,

Outnumbered, Miranda and Seinfeld primarily? (7)

7 See a guard’s job brought about level-headedly (5,2,1,5)

8 Under a dark sun, crazily strong cannabis gets you stoned (5,2,1,5)

13 Old cove coming before academic for mighty battle (10)

16 Everyman sent cog spinning in barroom device (3,5)

18 Some member like 6, they say (7)

20 Crippling game in old America (7)

22 Greek troops not willing to participate (5)

24 Baseless, lurid ... containing this? (4)