The Sunday Crossword No. 3093

Across

1 Technocrat redesigned form of protection (6,4)

6 Lost, wandering around Norman city (2,2)

9 Article ensuring independence abandoned when changing side (3,7)

10 Suggestive banter, perhaps, revealed in regressive corporations (4)

11 French girl in beret attends dance (2,10)

15 ‘Poop a swear word?’ ‘Almost’ ‘That’s clear’ (2,5)

16 Think about taste? Oddly, it needs to be experienced (4-3)

17 Embroils parents in strife (7)

19 Cool to reach number one, perhaps, for musician (3,4)

20 What’s blazing in zest, purée, etc? (5,7)

23 Early on, a harpooner and boy? (4)

24 Evergreen Shakespearean killer, not half: ‘Ides isn’t tragic’ (10)

25 African national? Not so: African nation (4)

26 Old writers mentioned before, adopting eastern magic words (4,6)

Down

1 Archbishop’s skirt (4)

2 PM of Sweden missing the point at first (4)

3 Nobleman taking year to be concerned about lough in part of Ireland (6,5)

4 In ruins, discern evidence of blaze (7)

5 An associate member of Nato, perhaps (7)

7 Potato and mouse (once tail removed) cooked as comfort food (6,4)

8 Highest degree, English, old examination accepted, above board (2,3,5)

12 Diners’ sweet concoction? (7,4)

13 Prepare for Auld Lang Syne, with number going wonderfully (4,1,5)

14 How fell fat sort!? (3,3,4)

18 Gags and locks away (5,2)

19 Cold, topless, in Spain and Portugal (7)

21 Estonian regularly visited Italian hot spot (4)

22 Art gallery’s thank-you note (4)