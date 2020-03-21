The Sunday Crossword No. 3092

Across

1 ‘People seen in church’, paper reported (6)

4 ... world’s a stage ... (3,5)

9 Foreign newspaper very into Milan fashion house (6)

10 Sad vocal remixed with Gallic spirit(8)

12 Collapse, ululating at first, before god in place on the Euphrates (8)

13 Novel where Scrooge gets jolly in the end (6)

15 Study disparaging Bright Eyes singer? (3,9)

18 Wild, Met opera? Hang about(2,3,7)

21 Funny jokes about parking in capital (6)

22 Those who are smart voiced opposition to Trump policy (4-4)

24 Wanting leader, sheltered deposed king (8)

25 Scratched a Monet, reportedly (6)

26 Duly pick playfully in this activity? (5,3)

27 Everyman, they say, given drink, acts creepily (4,2)

Down

1 Romp involving vacuous farce: a shocking movie (4,4)

2 Old earl taking short sleep on toilet, making no effort(2,1,5)

3 Bloody dog — shouting, explosive — that’s seen next to lamb (10,5)

5 Here, every athlete tussles — to begin with? (4)

6 Shivering, I’m wet, short of time, so get lively, get lively! (4,2,4,5)

7 Many dogs taking a pee (6)

8 Some theses, say, specifically? (6)

11 Captain and chief briefly advanced security protocol (7)

14 Decorator to make a mark here, curling’s seen (3,4)

16 Actor who starred in Calamity Jane and Homeland? (3-5)

17 Admitted being frustrated about part of Superman costume (6,2)

19 Top grade — excellent — in addition (2,4)

20 Baffled by drunken noise of moody teenager(6)

23 Sperm oil oddly seen in kind of pad (4)