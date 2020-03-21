Society

The Sunday Crossword No. 3092

Across

1 ‘People seen in church’, paper reported (6)

4 ... world’s a stage ... (3,5)

9 Foreign newspaper very into Milan fashion house (6)

10 Sad vocal remixed with Gallic spirit(8)

12 Collapse, ululating at first, before god in place on the Euphrates (8)

13 Novel where Scrooge gets jolly in the end (6)

15 Study disparaging Bright Eyes singer? (3,9)

18 Wild, Met opera? Hang about(2,3,7)

21 Funny jokes about parking in capital (6)

22 Those who are smart voiced opposition to Trump policy (4-4)

24 Wanting leader, sheltered deposed king (8)

25 Scratched a Monet, reportedly (6)

26 Duly pick playfully in this activity? (5,3)

27 Everyman, they say, given drink, acts creepily (4,2)

Down

1 Romp involving vacuous farce: a shocking movie (4,4)

2 Old earl taking short sleep on toilet, making no effort(2,1,5)

3 Bloody dog — shouting, explosive — that’s seen next to lamb (10,5)

5 Here, every athlete tussles — to begin with? (4)

6 Shivering, I’m wet, short of time, so get lively, get lively! (4,2,4,5)

7 Many dogs taking a pee (6)

8 Some theses, say, specifically? (6)

11 Captain and chief briefly advanced security protocol (7)

14 Decorator to make a mark here, curling’s seen (3,4)

16 Actor who starred in Calamity Jane and Homeland? (3-5)

17 Admitted being frustrated about part of Superman costume (6,2)

19 Top grade — excellent — in addition (2,4)

20 Baffled by drunken noise of moody teenager(6)

23 Sperm oil oddly seen in kind of pad (4)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
magazine
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 4:06:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/society/the-sunday-crossword-no-3092/article31110581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY