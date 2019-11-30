The Sunday Crossword No. 3076

Across

1 Forgiveness asked for in sheds, men hiding awkwardly (4-10)

10 Famous last words of cruciverbalist (1-4)

11 Pop star to name university (9)

12 NY neighbourhood for each and every schmuck (2-5)

13 Tense after biting the French pastry (7)

14 Supplementary codex translated in part (5)

16 Perhaps a... a tsarina’s missing daughter in the end? (9)

19 Actually, its fortress was erected in 1080! (9)

20 Missing a certain Kelvin, hangs around and pouts (5)

22 Behind time, sped forward and fell over (7)

25 Longed for deanery to be given makeover (7)

27 Repay a literate maniac (9)

28 Malaysian dish, followed by seconds, is satisfying (5)

29 Throw men into canal, we get state of independence (3-11)

Down

2 Varadkar etc worry, describing provision of mutton, vegetables etc (5,4)

3 Anxious in Phuket about missing Cambodia (3,2)

4 Bring in, from abroad, worker? It’s vital (9)

5 Tendency Germany has to introduce disagreement (5)

6 When Xmas comes, gives a speech and decks the hall (9)

7 One-time troll oddly getting praise (5)

8 Tsarina sacked entertainer (7)

9 Primarily miscast, Schwarzenegger in Hitchcock film (6)

15 Unaccompanied, in palace, lap dancing (1,8)

17 Extraordinary — topless way of dressing on Tyneside is a gas (9)

18 Scratching bottom, pestilence stricken and crabby (9)

19 Cruelly decapitated tarantula, twice: that’s normal (7)

21 Kinky practice is seen in blue movie’s intro (6)

23 Divided by West, proceeding without control (2,3)

24 With scores tied, you get tense (5)

26 Lacking direction, getting further into the Red, maybe (2,3)