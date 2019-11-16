The Sunday Crossword No. 3074

Across

1 Dullest dullard overwhelmed by exam (8)

5 Fish by river, finding one gliding on surface (6)

10 Entertaining literature: primarily, a deep source? (5)

11 Hints end in sight amid unions’ disruption (9)

12 Giving a name to mouse-pony hybrid (9)

13 Year on island, topless resort (5)

14 In conclusion, Guinness sells these! (6)

15 Impartial head of Ireland ignored in new EU test (7)

18 Consume fruitcake with a bit of salad (4,3)

20 Stingy; losing pound will get you grief (6)

22 Half of theological colleges regressive in Languedoc city (5)

24 Having branches cut back to make room for using the net (3-6)

25 Arid broadcast from our station (5,4)

26 Primarily, text orthodox rabbi always honours? (5)

27 Father Christmas, catching cold, retreats (6)

28 Drinks Australian ingested, displaying signs of overindulgence (8)

Down

1 Soften, harden (6)

2 Telling off about part of Bible having been ripped off (3-6)

3 ‘Back off: yes? No?’: Europe to UK, confused (4,4,4,3)

4 Impudence. Boy on Sabbath’s clothing: comfy shoes (4-3)

6 Observe horny suitor fumbling: ‘Cool it!’ (4,4,5,2)

7 Every so often, third yawl finds a kind of large wave (5)

8 Naughty, vandalising cars with mate (8)

9 Workers’ groups’ stewards initially rising to show agreement (6)

16 Energy lost from dodgy rear heater’s element (4,5)

17 ‘Happy, Sir?’ (Man, unfortunately, is furious) (2,2,4)

19 Second-rate chump has to return prize (3-3)

20 Endless acrimony with development for island (7)

21 Hindu creator’s not a creator of music (6)

23 Following agreement, I’m reversing position (3-2)