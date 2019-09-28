The Sunday Crossword No. 3067

Across

1 Tiddly oaf never shakes? I don’t believe it (3,7,4)

10 Brief gives bum steer (5)

11 Spice Girl given cautions about counterfeit goods (9)

12 Traditional intro in Raiders remake (4,3)

13 Web implicated, diet abandoned where people eat (7)

14 ‘Uh’ sound elicited by kitsch wardrobe (5)

16 Arbitration with no time for deep thought (9)

19 Suffering when a conservative follows heartless, reactionary group (9)

20 Act immorally with American in snotty enclosure (5)

22 On ‘scone’, rendering given by reactionaries (7)

25 Batman’s seen in this hoax in American resort (4,3)

27 Bisected protozoan — 50% missing very soon (2,4,1,2)

28 Nannies essentially depicted in musical movie (5)

29 Bashed fifth toe? Holler just because you can (3,3,4,2,2)

Down

2 Early bit of devotion: rousing her at four (3,6)

3 Cobbler does this for despicable people (5)

4 Amoral foe tampered with sports car (4,5)

5 Wild deer on both sides of river went astray (5)

6 Big mugs muffled passage on fancy keyboard instruments (9)

7 Fatalist will lose weight to become famous (1-4)

8 Oriental festival supported by nationalist (7)

9 Quarrelling dads to wrestle (2,4)

15 Religious leader with a ‘tally-ho!’: a maverick (9)

17 Seat of learning choosy lad declined (3,6)

18 19, simple-minded one (8,1)

19 Religious leader quiet concerning difference of opinion (7)

21 Primarily, somewhere you don’t necessarily expect Yukonese? (6)

23 As an alternative, including the alternative (5)

24 Small potatoes!? A tremendous success! (5)

26 Scotsman in post office, one of 6 (5)