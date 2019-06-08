The Sunday Crossword No. 3051

Across

1 On postcard, she composed phrase describing America (6,3,4)

10 Unpleasantly cold, a roly-poly pudding (5)

11 Musical number requiring tenor with nifty footwear (3,3,3)

12 Kohl has row in Europe, the old rivals taking sides (9)

13 Samson gutted, full of anger: ‘Delilah!’ (5)

14 Nosing around, taking in north Berkshire village (7)

16 Play a game (7)

18 One’s in independent company, producing French playwright (7)

20 Holy man threw up: blimey (7)

22 Impersonating wild dingo (5)

24 Full of wickedness, Lawson’s cooking for family (4-2-3)

26 No matter which of you hoovers, we will be messy (9)

27 Feminist with endless desire, foremost of radicals (5)

28 In part of Australia, to interbreed is epitome of bravery (8,5)

Down

2 Shorten to make tight and fashionable (5,2)

3 Restricted, slim fit of pants (3-6)

4 ‘Insatiety’ describes creative Frenchman (5)

5 Photos identifying leaders: ‘laughable tosh’ (9)

6 Boat capsized in still waters (5)

7 Ant scrambled up mountain without man’s involvement (7)

8 With trendy element, weakens story (9,4)

9 Not working until The Telegraph’s approaching deadline (4,2,3,4)

15 Ignore Brexiteer admitting defeat before start of referendum (5,4)

17 Bring her a sinister omen (9)

19 City’s ‘New Look, Old Vibe’ essentially retrograde (7)

21 With tweaks, could be an awardwinning actress (7)

23 Leave to become less popular (2,3)

25 Coronary artery bypasses? No! (4,1)