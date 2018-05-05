The Sunday Crossword No. 2994

Across

1 King tucked into fruit, very first from exotic tree (8)

5 Effect produced by demon with performance (6)

9 Small issue with single interval (8)

10 Snips round firm plaster (6)

12 Hard theory, endlessly obscure (4)

13 Month consumed with detention of American novelist (4,6)

15 Unruly peers deny civic status of deputy leader (4-10)

17 Game about to end in grief with prize going back in storage unit (5,2,7)

21 Change round entire broadcast concerning treatment of animals (10)

22 Sword with items used regularly in set pieces (4)

24 United in line after time in company (6)

25 Man, before large fall, foremost in investing capital (8)

26 Artist at that point losing energy somewhat (6)

27 Approach filthy place inhabited by scoundrel, for example (8)

Down

1 Essential problem brought up with article about Bible (4-4)

2 Travelling inspector taken into account under French name (7)

3 Tempo in class (4)

4 Vehicle on exercises, good at climbing, moving into position with clear view (7,5)

6 Old man, satisfied, raised beer in silence (10)

7 Doubter ignoring pressure to support a hermit (7)

8 Problematic god, name unknown (6)

11 Dim rebel went all over the place creating confusion (12)

14 Primate holding very large cup almost showing sign of possession? (10)

16 Harshness in treatment of irate spy (8)

18 Popular measure without delay (7)

19 Former partner writes invoice finally revealing cost (7)

20 Movable icon in Java targeted (6)

23 Centres of trade, bases doing deals for continent (4)