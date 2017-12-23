The Sunday Crossword No. 2975

Across

1 Tease in habitual action? Very sad (6)

4 Systems of measurement for plates (6)

10 Vegetable, bruised initially, absolute enthusiasts set aside (9,6)

11 Roofless old enclosure, architect’s last work (4-3)

12 Weaving of mat seen to be most skilful (7)

13 Shabby article about studied obstruction (10)

15 Eccentric hobby to some extent ridiculous (4)

16 Run, fit and ecstatic (4)

17 Most unusual to store data in tropical environment (10)

20 Be morose, keeping away after retirement in county (7)

21 Robbed, cold and angry (7)

23 Love song, terrible trial when gloomy (2,5,4,2,2)

24 Cool and objective in test (6)

25 Sticky substance covering spot around mineral (6)

Down

1 Prohibited cheers with expression of disapproval (5)

2 Mashed potato father had without hesitation (2,3,4,2,1,3)

3 Lack of movement, batting? Time to wrap it up (7)

5 Odd members of clan that spoil a new boat (9)

6 Fruit, large quota distributed (6)

7 Instructions for action in raid get muddled in parts (5,10)

8 Speak irritably in card game (4)

9 Problem in feline gossip (8)

13 Tedious occasion? Half resolved to disrupt it (8)

14 Put together plot involving dishonest activity (9)

18 Covering part of disloyal revolution up (7)

19 Teacher put away present (6)

21 Extract fastener (4)

22 Study one beginning to mend fabric (5)