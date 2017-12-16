The Sunday crossword No. 2974

Across

1 Perfect demon, last of cattle caught by rope (10)

6 Practise boxing in yard? (4)

10 Correct to skirt likely trap (7)

11 Heart? Inquiry’s opening with account relating to it (7)

12 Revolutionary flag millions value (5)

13 Outlaw group with odd bits of easy money (9)

14 Typical routine by retired father, absorbed by map, in charge (14)

17 Prickly feeling almost excessive after pressure in desert? (4,3,7)

21 Hesitant number, four, entering art institution (9)

23 Half of test covering fringe subject (5)

24 Evil one with constant appeal against the law (7)

25 Loving stir, mostly, seizing moment (7)

26 Ruler essential to work in geometry (4)

27 Power in tree men treated as supreme (3-7)

Down

1 Money earned from popular approach (6)

2 Annoyance about place in Australia being insubstantial (5-4)

3 Make up for hesitation in matter and rest (14)

4 Sharp and brilliant, playing crib (7)

5 Parasites formerly having no love for authority (7)

7 Purpose in detail (5)

8 Question scoundrel raised with crook, missing contents in bag (8)

9 Take on fit rider trained to be jockey (7,7)

15 Time and energy occupied by breed of cattle, endlessly so (9)

16 See potency in penalty (4,4)

18 One with unsettled life blushing, upset about estrangement (7)

19 Raise tax in free-for-all, ignoring leader (7)

20 Accommodation with debt is complicated (6)

22 Only broadcast new material (5)