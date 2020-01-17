The sort of police deployment you see now is unprecedented: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was president of the JNU Students’ Union in the post-Emergency period, and earned the distinction of obtaining former PM Indira Gandhi’s resignation as chancellor of the university. He speaks to The Hindu about his time at the university, and compares the Emergency era with today’s situation. Edited excerpts:

What were your first impressions of JNU when you enrolled as a young student?

My first impression was that the atmosphere was very free. The teachers expected us to address them by their first names. They encouraged all of us to be more creative, not to mug up the syllabus, but to go out and read. In fact, in my entrance interview, there were three very senior professors. Suddenly one them asked, “Do you smoke?” I said yes, so he said, “Then light one up.”

In 1975, two years after you started at JNU, Emergency was declared. What was life on campus like in the two years that followed?

Protests began in JNU the very day after the Emergency was announced. The vice-chancellor banned the students’ union, but we resisted, saying that the union was not part of the university’s statutes and thus could not be banned. Then came the admission season in July. As far as I can recollect now, 13 students were denied admission on political grounds despite their being academically qualified. So we held a big protest against that. The administration took action and rusticated a few of us. We then held a three-day strike against this action. It was the first instance anywhere in the country of students going on strike against the Emergency.

On the second day of the strike, Delhi Police entered the campus in civvies. Maneka Gandhi (then Maneka Anand), who was enrolled at JNU’s School of Languages, had been prevented from entering, which riled the police. They came to the School’s gate in order to arrest D.P. Tripathi, the student union president. As he had a beard at the time, the police arrested the first bearded person they found — Prabir Purkayastha! It was like a scene out of a Hindi film. The police Ambassador car raced out of the campus with its doors open, and one constable fell out. We took him to our makeshift office and gave him a thrashing! Within 20 minutes, the Police Commissioner had arrived, brandishing a gun. The police then came at midnight and surrounded our hostels, but instead of gheraoing the Periyar boys’ hostel where most of us were, they stood outside the women’s hostel, and rounded up 67 people from the other boys’ hostel. We had to use a lot of tricks to escape.

So was JNU shut down during the Emergency?

No, the academic work was not disrupted, although the vice-chancellor became more loyal than the king. Anybody found distributing pamphlets or protesting was rusticated or suspended. So we formed a group, ‘Resistance’. Distributing the pamphlets was a big job — all the hostels were under watch. Munirka at that time was a small village with only one cyclostyle shop. So we would go there in the middle of the night, wake up the shopkeeper, get the pamphlets copied, and smuggle them into the campus.

How does the situation on campus during the Emergency compare to today’s situation?

It’s much worse today. The sort of police deployment you see now is unprecedented.

Your greatest achievement as JNUSU president was obtaining Indira Gandhi’s resignation as chancellor of the University.

In October 1977, we launched a big agitation to “punish the guilty,” which included vice-chancellor B.D. Nag Chaudhary and chancellor Indira Gandhi. The day of the strike, we were standing at the administration gate when the VC’s car came in. I went up to it and stopped him from entering the campus. Very politely, I told him, “Sir, the university is out of bounds for you.” He turned the car around and went off. Then the orders came for sine die (indefinite) closure of the university, but the students and faculty together ensured that it continued to function as usual. The library was open 24 hours, all classes were held and the mess was running. This went on for about 40 days. There was a shortage of money. I remember, we sent students out to Sarojini Nagar market and Connaught Place with placards around their necks that read, “University is functioning, the VC is on strike” to collect money to run the university. Then we decided to broaden our agitation and demand the resignation of chancellor Indira Gandhi, who was holding on to the post even after her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. So 500 of us marched to her house. Her aide said only five of us could go in to meet her. But when we insisted, she herself came out. We read out our resolution to her, which was full of litanies, but she heard us out stoically. I handed over the resolution to her and she took it politely too. She resigned a couple of days later.

On January 5, we saw masked goons enter the campus, with rods in their hands. In all these years, have you ever witnessed or heard of such an incident in JNU?

This kind of thing has never happened before, not even during the Emergency. It was a pre-planned attack — they knew which rooms to attack. Once in a while, outsiders may have entered and created a ruckus, but we have never seen such mass violence.

Why do you think JNU has been a target for the BJP government from day one?

It’s their mission to convert the secular, democratic Republic of India into a Hindu rashtra. For that project to succeed people have to accept it. And that acceptance can only come when you replace rationality with the irrationality, when you actually assault reason. JNU is singled out because of its critical approach to everything. The Congress party established JNU thinking it would produce a thinktank for the Indian ruling classes; on the contrary, it has produced the most reasoned critique of the ruling classes.

The ruling party claims that the recent events are the natural corollary to the Left’s domination of academic circles and squeezing out of everyone who doesn’t subscribe to their ideology.

If the Left ever dominated, it did so because of its reasoning and academia’s acceptance of the people. The Left was not making appointments or inducting people into universities. Reasoning it out with the Left and proving that they are wrong is the way to exercise your hegemony, not through this sort of goondaism.

Is the VC’s resignation the only cure for JNU?

It is an important element in the process of cure. The manner in which the entire administration has been sought to be infiltrated, and the authoritarian manner in which it is functioning, is crippling JNU. For three hours, the masked goons had a free run. Why were the police not called when we know for a fact that they were standing outside the gates?