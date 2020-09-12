The recovery

South treated his hand as worth 18 points because of his two potentially valuable 10’s. We agree with his evaluation. That decision, however, led to a final contract that was far from cold.
South wanted to retain the lead in dummy for a spade finesse of his own in case East started with three spades to the king, so he played dummy’s jack at trick one. This was not necessarily the right play, although it was reasonable, and it was wrong on this deal. When East covered the jack with his singleton king, it promoted West’s trump holding into a certain trick. Declarer discovered this when he cashed the queen of spades.
His chances were extremely thin, but he kept trying to recover. He led a low club to dummy’s queen and then a diamond to his jack. Good guess! West’s low heart shift went to East’s queen and South’s ace. Declarer’s timing now was perfect. He cashed the king of clubs and the king of diamonds, followed by a diamond ruff in dummy. He discarded a heart on the ace of clubs and led a spade to his 10. He had nine tricks in the bag at this point — four spades, one heart, one diamond, and three clubs. He led his last diamond and West was not able to prevent dummy’s eight of spades from taking the tenth trick for declarer. Beautifully done!
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath