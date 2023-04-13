The Ramzan drummers of Kashmir, who wake people for their pre-dawn meal

April 13, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Walking through the dark bylanes of Shalimar on the outskirts of Srinagar, two young brothers from the vicinity make sure that people are woken up for their pre-dawn meals. While the elder brother, Muneer, ensures continuous drum beating, the younger brother, Tauseef, occasionally makes a loud call, waqt-e-sehar, while holding a big torch in his hand.

The siblings are fresh hands at the task. The duo has taken up the responsibility of sahar khan, or drumming, this season. “Since our childhood, we saw our uncle Ghulam Hassan moving through the bylanes of the area to wake up the faithful for sehri,” says Muneer.

Come Ramzan, the valley is a riot of colours of faith and spirituality. As preparations begin for sehri or the pre-dawn meals, iftaar, community prayers and recitations from the Quran create a festive atmosphere, and the tradition of sahar khan is a peculiar practice that adds to the upbeat mood.

Every area has its own Ramzan drummer. He works as a human alarm. With a large-sized dhol or drum slinging from his shoulder, he marches through the streets and bylanes in towns and villages to wake the faithful during the month-long fast.

Spiritual calling

In the district of Ganderbal, sexagenarian Abdul Rasheed is a famous sahar khan in his locality. “I have been doing this for 40 years. I used to eagerly wait for this sacred month to come, as being a sahar khan gives me spiritual satisfaction,” says Rasheed with a smile.

In Shopian district of South Kashmir, Nazir Ahmad Mir gets up at 2 a.m. to wake up people. Unlike his counterparts, he beats the drum from within the premises of his house at Meemandar hamlet just outside the main town.

Every day, the faithful break their sleep and feast on sehri before their day-long fast till sunset. Waking in the middle of slumber is hard for many, but the age-old tradition of sahar khan in this part of the Himalayas makes this religious obligation easy.

“After day-long fasting, it is not easy to get up almost in the middle of the night, but these people do a tremendous job by helping the community get up for the occasion,” says Shaista Akhter, a homemaker and a mother of three children from Habba Kadal, Srinagar. “The faith my children have on the timing of the drum beats is so deep that they never leave their bed for sehri before the arrival of the drummer.”

Though there are different practices — ranging from conventional bell ringing or shout outs to the modern clock bells or phone alarms — the traditional practice of drum beating by a sahar khan remains a most popular way to prepare the faithful for the religious obligation. Along with beats, the drummers either recite Koranic verses or sing hymns in praise of the month.

Centuries-old tradition

“My father and grandfather used to do the pre-dawn drumming during this month. Thirty years ago, I started too,” says Mir. “I have bought this specially-designed drum from Lolab village in north Kashmir as the border area is known to produce quality instruments.” An average drum costs between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000. Though the earning of each drummer varies depending upon the collections he makes at the end of the month, a sahar khan usually earns a considerable sum for his work past midnight.

Ramzan drumming is a centuries-old tradition in Kashmir. According to Zareef Ahmad Zareem, a prominent cultural expert and poet from Srinagar, the tradition of sahar khan in the valley has come from central Asia. During the medieval era, people used to rely fully on these human alarms.

“We get up almost two hours before sehri to prepare ourselves for the task,” says Mohammad Jaffar, 52, from central Kashmir’s Budgam. “After putting the drum and torch in place, I don a warm layer of clothing while beating the drum amidst cold gushes of wind. During winters, the temperature can get as low as -8°C to -12°C in the valley.”

At the end of the month, many of these drummers are rewarded by community members. On Eid, the drummers move door to door collecting their reward both in cash and kind.

The writer is an independent journalist based in Srinagar, who covers culture, health and environment.