The post-imperial coronation of King Charles was culturally inclusive, but it cannot erase the legacy of the empire

May 11, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

Does the coronation of King Charles III mark the beginning of a new ‘post-imperial’ era in the history of the British monarchy? Certainly, much effort was expended in establishing that Britain was no longer imperialist and racially exclusionary. The coronation was a more subdued affair than previous investitures. There were around 2,200 invitees to the ceremony in Westminster Abbey, a quarter of the number that attended his mother’s coronation 70 years earlier. The military processions were shorter than in 1953, a reflection of the reduced size of the country’s armed forces in the intervening decades. The Christian rituals were multiracial and tempered by the inclusion of representatives of different religious faiths. The Hindu prime minister of Britain read an extract from the Bible; the Muslim first minister of Scotland and the Muslim mayor of London underscored the political diversity of contemporary multicultural Britain. The decision to keep the Kohinoor out of sight was an attempt to placate Indian sensitivities regarding this act of imperial theft.

ALSO READ Ancient tradition meets modernity as King Charles III takes the throne

Yet, in other ways, the coronation was a reminder of the enduring legacy of Britain’s imperial past. The presentation of a national ritual as a global spectacle was common in the early 20th century. The coronations, in relatively quick succession, of King Edward VII in 1902 and of King George V in 1911 were elaborate displays of the empire’s global reach. Although those imperial coronations are now a distant memory, they inaugurated a tradition of using royal spectacles to burnish Britain’s standing as a global power that continues to this day.

Colonial booty

The imperial inheritance was prominently on display in the dazzling crown jewels that were used during the coronation rituals. Many of these treasures were acquired by the monarchy in the high noon of empire. In place of the Kohinoor, a diamond known as Cullinan V was inserted into Queen Camilla’s crown for the ceremony. First worn in 1911 by Queen Mary (the wife of George V), the Cullinan diamond, a 3,000 carat gem originally discovered in a Pretoria mine, was smuggled out from South Africa to London in 1905. Two years later, the diamond was ‘gifted’ by General Louis Botha, the prime minister of the Transvaal, to Edward VII. From 1911 onwards, five of these prized gems have formed an integral element of the royal regalia on display during state occasions. The Sovereign’s Sceptre bestowed on Charles and the Imperial State Crown that adorned his head as he left the Abbey were glittering testaments to the royal appropriation of colonial booty.

Further, the coronation’s attempt at multi-racial inclusivity is scarcely likely to quell the growing calls in Britain and the Commonwealth — where the King is still head of state in 14 countries — for the royal family ‘to acknowledge the horrific impacts and legacy of genocide and colonisation of the indigenous and enslaved peoples’. Such campaigns have been buttressed by fresh revelations about the monarchy’s imperial profiteering. In the run-up to the coronation, new evidence unearthed by The Guardian highlighted the royal family’s involvement in the transatlantic slave trade. A document discovered during this research showed that ‘a direct ancestor of the king was involved in buying at least 200 enslaved people from the Royal Africa Company (RAC) in 1686’. The findings prompted Buckingham Palace to issue a rare public statement signalling the new King’s ‘support for research into the British monarchy’s historical links with transatlantic slavery’.

Managing minorities

The coronation’s incorporation of multi-cultural inclusivity within the language and imagery of the Anglican church was also redolent of empire in another respect. British imperial rule had relied on traditional leaders and heads of religious faiths as representatives of ‘communities’ to maintain order in the colonies. In return for keeping their followers in check, religious leaders were granted symbols of sovereign recognition, from titles and insignia to prominent places in the royal coronations and durbars, notably in 1877, 1903, and 1911.

This mode of colonial governance has reappeared in the British state’s engagements with migrant communities. The empire might have ended formally, but its legacies continue to mark British public life.

The writer is a historian at the University of Leicester and author of Cricket Country: An Indian Odyssey in the Age of Empire