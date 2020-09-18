The Pawsome People Project organises a street dog collaring drive in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

18 September 2020 15:56 IST

With reflective collars, the dogs will be visible from a distance and it will help reduce the number of roadkills at night

It was last year that Megha Jose witnessed a roadkill. She was in her car, on her way to Bengaluru from Coimbatore when a speeding car ran over a sleeping-dog on the highway near Salem. “It was terrible. The poor animal died instantly. Such incidents are very common and the drivers are not always to blame. In many cases, the animals are not visible in the dark,” she explains.

Megha is the founder of Coimbatore-based NGO, The Pawsome People Project that works for the welfare of dogs. To celebrate its first anniversary they are organising a collaring drive for street dogs in the city. “This is the simplest way to reduce the number of accidents at night. With reflective collars, the driver will be able to see the dog from a distance.”

People who wish to participate in the drive should be friendly with the dogs they plan to collar. “Only then will the dog let them do it. Most of those who have registered feed the animals in their areas. We hope to collar at least a 100 dogs through this drive.” The participants can pick up the reflective collars from designated locations in Saibaba Colony and Sowripalayam. “People will receive the address after registration. Along with collars they will also be given biscuit packets to feed the dogs.” Megha promises that the volunteers of Pawsome People Project will also keep a check on these dogs regularly. “We will make sure that the collar is loosened as they grow and that they are healthy,” she explains.

Info you can use The collaring drive is on September 20. Registrations are open till Sep 20; 12 noon

People can donate a reflective collar by paying ₹100

There will also be an online concert with poetry, dance, and songs on our social media page on September 27; 7:00 pm on as a part of their anniversary celebration.

Visit www.pawsomepeople.org/collar-drive to register

Call 7259524005 for more details

Pawsome People’s Project works in close association with the Humane Animal Society in the city. “We take the rescues to their clinic and once they are healthy, leave them back to the place where we picked them from.” So far they have sterilised 100 dogs, aided in 60 adoptions, and rescued 70. “We also fed close to 1,500 street dogs daily during the lockdown.” The Pawsome People Project will soon construct an Indie Dogs Experience Centre in the city. “It will be an area for people to interact with and understand Indian breed dogs and adopt them. We hope to open it in the next six months. In addition to this we are also looking into expanding our service to Chennai,” she says.