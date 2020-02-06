Pawsome People Project to host the first pet festival in Coimbatore

Megha Jose, the founder of The Pawsome People Project is excited. “We are an NGO that works for the welfare of animals and we are hosting Pawsome Pet Fest, the first pet festival in Tamil Nadu. I promise that it is going to be fun,” she says. Megha who lived in Bengaluru for a while saw how pet festivals were common there. She also felt people were kinder to animals on the street. “Sadly, things are not the same here and I want to change that,” she says. Megha hopes that festivals such as these will dispel common misconceptions people have about stray dogs. “Not all stray dogs are rabid, and neither are all of them dangerous and aggressive.”

Megha Jose

Everyone is welcome to the pet fest. “There are carnival games and stalls that sell food, clothes, crafts, home décors and bath products. There will be an open mic in the evening.” Megha invites visitors to the fest to take a closer look at the decorations. There will be origami cranes, butterflies and kites made by the volunteers who worked on them for an entire month. The venue will also have placards displaying animal rights and laws. There will be free vet consultation, training sessions by experts, fashion shows, adoption camps and an off-leash area. “Coimbatore doesn’t have any dog parks for them to play like the one at Elephant Pond in Karnataka. For many pets that live in apartments, this is an opportunity to jump and run around,” she says adding that there will be an off-leash area of 1, 000sq feet for them to do so at the venue. Vignesh A, a photographer from Gandhipuram who owns a year-old Labrador says, “My dog spends most of his time indoors due to lack of space outside my home. I take him for a walk twice everyday, but it is not enough to keep him fit. I look forward for this fest where my dog can run around and have fun with other dogs. I also hope to get a few tips from the dog trainers there.”

Pawsome People Project has been working with Humane Animal Society for the past five months and they have sterilised 50 street dogs, built 10 dog shelters on roadsides across the city and fed 300 street dogs last month. The volunteers are divided into 45 groups based on locality and they are responsible for identifying and sterilising street dogs in that area. Says Kiirthana R, a volunteer with Pawsome People Project: “We are trained to approach and handle stray dogs. After gaining their trust, we take them to the clinic in HAS to be sterilised and vaccinated. Once they have recovered, we leave them at the same spot where we picked them from. Now, most of the dogs around my area know me and they wag their tail when they spot me. It is a very beautiful feeling.”

Info you can use On February 9; 10:00 am

At Hindusthan College Ground, Nava India

Entry fee is ₹100. A concession of ₹50 is available for students; free for owners of Indie dogs.

Visit www.pawsomepeople.org/ or call 7259524005 for details

Pawsome People Project has managed with contributions from their friends and family so far. “We plan to make the organisation bigger and create more awareness drives. All the proceeds from this fest will be used for the welfare of animals. Our ultimate aim is to train the stray dogs as service dogs but I know it will take us a while to reach there,” she acknowledges.

Mini Vasudevan of Humane Animal Society says that she is happy to see the increasing number of people who are concerned about animals in the city. “There are a lot of youngsters involved and it is a positive sign. Such initiatives will make people more caring about animals. I am also glad that Coimbatore is the venue for the first pet festival in the state. I hope that the other cities will also take it as an example,” she adds.