Priya Chetty-Rajagopal can’t understand why I want to write about her. I can think of at least a dozen reasons. If she’s not requesting the income tax department to sell seized heritage buildings only with a clause that buyers maintain their heritage status, she’s fighting to remove LED screens in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru, convincing a wary postmaster general that he can make his department more appealing, or calendaring the story of the city’s flowering trees (like they do in Japan with the cherry blossoms).

She’s been involved in almost every key civic action in Bengaluru in recent years, from the movement to block a steel flyover to a campaign against the de-notification of 50 tree species that meant permission was no longer required to cut them. She has a solid reputation for getting things done in the worlds of animal rescue, heritage preservation and entrepreneurship. She once did a public talk on the power of the word ‘and’.

Chetty-Rajagopal, 58, navigates complex local laws and government structures to find ways to work the system. Did you know a bus stop, for example, is owned by five departments and all must interact for any change? Her eyes shine when she talks about ward committees; and her allies range from municipal commissioners to members of the local Madras Sappers, India’s oldest regiment. Her father was a Sapper and she was married in their mess.

Hyperlocal heritage

She leverages social media to effect change that can sometime begin with a powerful hashtag such as #NoMoreBagheeras (against the e-commerce of puppies) or #InMyFathersName (for the delay in the National Military Memorial). She set up my favourite Facebook group, Cubbon Park Canines, introducing the world to the park’s four-legged residents, all of whom are her buddies. And yes, she’s headed for her next meeting with government officials dressed in a sunshine yellow pant-suit.

She wants to make heritage hyperlocal, allowing neighbourhoods to take responsibility for the history they see in their backyards. “You can’t love what you don’t know and you can’t save what you don’t love,” is her philosophy. She demonstrated how its done in her ward, creating a heritage trail with the local post office. The idea is inspired by the 45 canine rescue squads she helped set up across the city that operate individual WhatsApp groups to keep track of the neighbourhood streeties.

I’m actually a little stressed about our meeting because her thoughts fly from one subject to another somewhere up there in the interstellar medium. I check my recorder several times because I know I won’t be able to recall the flaws she found when she read Karnataka’s Town and Country Planning Act, 1961. “I’ve trained myself to speak less fast,” she says. “But, yes, when I get excited about something I speak faster.”

She sees herself as “collaborative and democratic” but others have been known to use different adjectives. “A lot of people tell me I’m intimidating and scary,” she says.

No bleeding heart

Though she can be sentimental (as you’ll see when I tell you about her role in the National Military Memorial) she has little patience for those who talk endlessly about their commitment to volunteer work. “When you work in the social sector, let us assume your heart is in the right place,” she says. “Please don’t come and show me your bleeding heart. Please bring your mind and your hands.”

In her day job as a CXO search consultant too, she’s drawn to a certain kind of candidate. “I always try and see if somebody’s carried either a project or a thought from beginning to end. There are too many starters,” she says. “The finishers are the people who take ownership.”

She quit a fancy job to set up her own executive search company in 2018 with colleagues partly because her former boss couldn’t see how important it was for her to be authentic about all her different lives. The new company was called Multiversal, from all the multiple universes its founders were involved in. Candidates with multiple lives have a clear advantage.

Like many successful women, she’s larger than life, she works all the time ignoring her health; she struggles with imposter syndrome, and cannot take a compliment. “Someone says something nice and I’ll try to say ‘thank you’ but instead I will say ‘no no it was nothing…’.”

It wasn’t nothing when she got citizens together and galvanised multiple departments to move the 450-tonne veeragallu or hero stone that was commissioned more than a decade ago for Bengaluru’s National Military Memorial. Nearly 22,000 soldiers’ names are carved on this monolith and for years the city couldn’t get its act together to transport it from the quarry. Seeing the words ‘inaugurated in February 2009’ still makes Chetty-Rajagopal angry. She says she got involved because of an image that lingered in her head: “The ghost of the serviceman standing, chest out, waiting to be recognised, going greyer and greyer as he waits for 12 years.”

The writer is a Bengaluru-based journalist and the co-founder of India Love Project on Instagram.