The missing Margazhi moments

What a disappointment to have the live experience snatched out of my eager ken

As the Margazhi music season winds to a close, one saw it take on a brave new digital avatar this time to leap over the hurdles that the pandemic created. But even as all of us gamely adapted to the new and heavily-depleted normal, allow me to lament the havoc wrought by the virus on the harmless pursuit of people-watching that’s always been such a joyous indulgence for us lesser mortals.

Margazhi has invariably been as much about audiences as about the music. One ear is tuned to the glorious notes pouring from the stage while the other flinches each time the mama in the next seat slaps the life out of his thigh in perfect beat with the singer. I often worry about the black and blue bruises aficionados must carry through December and January with nary a murmur of complaint. Then there’s the tut-tut-tutting that rises and falls like a Mexican wave, flowing down the hallowed aisles, punctuated by sudden sharp cries of sabash. As arms beat, heads bob, tongues click, it’s a veritable moving sea of musical appreciation around you. Accompanied visually by silk veshtis, saris and quantities of alarming jewellery, and aurally by stentorian comments and conversations.

How can one expect virtual concerts to match up to this in any imaginable way? Some organisers tried heavily embellished sets and backgrounds to make up for the lack. Others bravely added on, horror of horrors, canned applause! As if this were an episode of Friends! My question is, can they can the tut-tut-tut? If they can’t, the silly idea should be canned.

I have been a flâneuse in many cities and many streets, but the delight of being one in a Chennai sabha during Margazhi is unsurpassed, equalled only, of course, by being one in a sabha canteen. The dishes on offer, the mind-boggling speeds of ingestion, the palpable tension of choosing between Mysore Bonda and Keera Vadai, the last-minute capitulation to a Badam Halwa, the race to beat Kili Pachai sari to the vacant table… the thrills are endless.

Yet, what a Carnatic concert reminds me most of is Maths exams. In our class, we had a sprinkling of Tamil students. On D-Day, they would file in quietly, not a hair out of place, pencils sharpened, having eaten lots of okra over the previous 24 hours to sharpen numerical skills. As I gazed wildly at a question paper that had inexplicably been set in a foreign language, out their pencils would come and with astounding speed they would proceed to solve the sums. Then the little horrors would check their answers at about the time everyone else was passing chits for Q.5. Of course, they would score centum. It was only many years later that I learnt that ‘centum’ is an ancient Tamil word for ‘Above Average Performance’.

That’s how a concert unfolds too. In the listeners file, they take their seats, palms poised. As the curtain rises, the test begins. They have to get the answers fast — which song will be first? As soon as the alapana starts, guess the ragam! Then the talam! Who is the composer? What colour was the jamkalam he sat on while composing? [Note for writers: nobody does anything as pedestrian as ‘sing’, everyone ‘renders’.]

The speed of this intellectual exercise is usually matched by the pace at which the concert unfolds. The artistes get into action briskly, launch a song, get through it at breakneck speed, and on to the next, attacking each like an arithmetic problem, with business-like precision and swift raga explorations. At an exact juncture in the formula, proceedings are handed over to the percussionists.

The technical expertise of both artiste and audience is of an astonishing level — and very quickly everyone scores a centum. Then they file out. Just as I settle deeper into my seat, loosen my limbs, and calm my monkey mind, I realise with a start that the concert is over. It turns out the snappy Mangalam was the cue to leave. I troop out after them, feeling as foolish as I used to after Maths exams.

Can a digital Margazhi hope to replicate even a fraction of this rich drama? I humbly suggest that it should not even try. Simply stream the music, avoid the SFX, and we flâneurs will wait patiently for next year.

Where the writer tries to make sense of society with seven hundred words and a bit of snark.