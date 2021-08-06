The mirror in the green room: The exhibition, ‘The Green Room’, features 21 photographs by publisher Naveen Kishore

06 August 2021 12:48 IST

A veteran Jatra actor and a frenzied Kolkata at pujo time find strange parallels in publisher Naveen Kishore’s first photography solo

Naveen Kishore is known primarily as a publisher. He started the extraordinary Seagull Books in Kolkata in 1982, followed by the Seagull Foundation for the Arts and the Seagull School of Publishing. Kishore’s also a theatre lighting designer and occasional gallerist, although he likes to say that his biggest role is ‘building relationships’. And maybe because he’s spent a lifetime casting light on other people’s artistic endeavours, it has taken him 20 years to hold his first solo as photographer.

The exhibition, ‘The Green Room’, currently on in Mumbai, consists of photos from two different series dating to 1999 and 2003. There are 21 photographs in all — 10 from the Performing the Goddess series that spotlights Chapal Bhaduri, one of the last female impersonators in the Bengali Jatra tradition, and 11 images from The Green Room of the Goddess, which looks at the creation of idols for Kali Puja in Kolkata.

Finding Shitala

Performing the Goddess (1999) is the more famous collection. Kishore photographed Bhaduri while making the documentary on him that is now part of the Smithsonian collection.

The film, which made a splash at the time, was picked up by the Mumbai International Film Festival and Montreal International Documentary Festival, and subsequently shown in Milan and Bologna at the Gay and Lesbian Film Festivals.

It also made a living legend of Bhaduri, who performed under the name Chapal Rani and was the

highest paid Jatra ‘actress’ in the 1960s. When women actors returned to the travelling theatre scene, Bhaduri went into oblivion, and by the late 60s, the only role he could find was that of Shitala Mata — the incarnation of goddess Parvati who cures pox and disease. This was usually a four-hour performance that took place on just 40 or 50 nights in a year. Bhaduri would make about ₹80 per night.

Kishore met Bhaduri in the 90s when he accompanied one of his editors to interview Ketaki Datta, a well-known actor/ singer of Bengali theatre and films. When a familiar face served him tea, he was shocked to realise that it was none other than the famous Jatra actor Bhaduri — now out of work and making ends meet doing odd jobs.

Kishore, who had grown up watching Bhaduri’s performances, decided to go back and take photos of Bhaduri getting ready to play Shitala Mata, as well as to photograph men performing similar female roles from the Manipuri, Bengali, and Punjabi folk theatre traditions. Later, Bhaduri approached him at Kolkata Book Fair for a job. That’s when Kishore decided to make a documentary to tell Bhaduri’s story. The plan was to sell the film to a TV network and generate funds for the veteran actor.

The documentary also helped Bhaduri open up about his personal life — his first kiss at the age of 14, being queer, the long-term relationship he was in. This coming-out story transformed the documentary from an examination of the environment of the Jatra and the loneliness of a performer on the margins of society to a study of a unique individual and his life as a woman inside a male body, his troubled sexuality, and domestic partnership with an older lover.

Cinema and stage

When it was telecast on Tara Bangla, the documentary was an instant hit. Gayatri Sinha, art critic and curator, took Kishore’s photographs to her show in Canada and soon, Bhaduri

was invited to Delhi, Mumbai, Montreal and Vancouver to play Goddess Shitala in solo performances. In 2010, Bhaduri narrated his life on camera when he starred in Bengali film Arekti Premer Golpo, directed by Kaushik Ganguly. Actor-director Rituparno Ghosh played the role of a young Bhaduri. Two mainstream theatre groups in Kolkata are currently performing plays based on Bhaduri’s life. The actor is now retired and lives in an old-age home in the city.

Mutual layers

The second series, The Green Room of the Goddess (2003), is an interesting visual accompaniment to the photographs of Bhaduri transforming himself into Shitala Mata. Taken in Kumartuli, a warren of tiny lanes in north Kolkata, home and workspace for traditional artisans, potters and artists, the photographs trace the making of the idols of Kali and Shiva.

Kishore says that when he first photographed Bhaduri, there was a point when the performer put on the blouse and mentally and physically transformed into a woman so quickly that Kishore immediately felt like a voyeur. That same impression is reflected in the photographs of the statues taking shape.

“The two series speak to each other in a forceful manner and add mutual layers. We’ve juxtaposed them together as if they’re in a conversation,” says Mort Chatterjee, curator of the exhibition.

Chatterjee has interspersed mostly colour stills with a few B&W mood shots to showcase Kishore’s theatre lighting prowess. The blurred B&W photos pulse with the frenetic energy of the pujas while the colour photos emulate the gaze of a spectator watching performers get ready before a show, almost as if they are in the green room with them. There are garlands of hands covering waists, scattered pieces of unassembled sculptures, partially painted faces of the goddess, glimpses of naked private parts, disembodied heads and workers and structural debris.

Kishore was working with Chatterjee on a catalogue for a dedicated auction of K.G. Subramanyan’s works for Saffronart when Chatterjee decided to hold this exhibition. Says Chatterjee, “In retrospect, this exhibition clearly has art historical importance. The photos seem very contemporary. Yes, they are 20 years old, but they speak to our present in a forceful manner.”

ON SHOW: The Green Room: Naveen Kishore; Chatterjee & Lal, Colaba, Mumbai; till August 14, 2021.

The writer is the author of the fantasy series Weapons of Kalki, and an expert on South Asian art and culture.