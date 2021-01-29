The making of an ethic of care: Dr. V. Shanta’s journey

Coming from a family that boasted two Nobel laureates, Shanta became a pioneering oncologist who always put patient care first

With Dr. V. Shanta’s passing, it is yuganta at the Cancer Institute, Adyar. End of an epoch. The Institute has a special place in the history of oncology in India. Its approach combining technological excellence with outreach to the poor owes much to Shanta’s work. Joining the Institute as a voluntary doctor in 1954, the year it was established, she never left and lived in an austere flat on the upper floor of the Cancer Institute. She used to eat the simple food cooked for patients, to make sure it was cooked properly. Her aunt Vidya recalled: “Shanta’s mother used to occasionally send her something nice to eat, but she did not encourage it.” Once, when I asked about her personal life and hobbies, she smiled slightly and drew a zero firmly several times in the air.

I knew her first as a patient. Then, in 2010, I archived the Cancer Institute for the Avabai Wadia Archives for Women at SNDT Women’s University, Mumbai. I got to know Shanta closely over two years. Initially, our conversations were brief. As our interactions grew informal, she reflected on events and her choices in personal life too. On her childhood, schooling, medical college, critical moments in the Institute’s growth; on women’s contribution to medicine, and on being a woman doctor, science and faith, treatment vs. care, and, not to forget, M.S. Subbulakshmi’s music. Her responses were always thoughtful and lucid. Her journey and the making of her medical persona intrigued me. Where I came from, I saw the micro and macro domains of life as mutually constitutive. I wrote a piece on Shanta’s approach to treatment and care. A few edited excerpts are presented here.

***

Dr. Shanta’s journey is intertwined with that of two other individuals: Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy, who established the Institute amidst formidable obstacles, and her son, Dr. S. Krishnamurthi, who joined reluctantly, responding to his mother’s wish. But he stayed and steered it into a powerful model of scientific progress for the newly independent nation. The Institute is also tied to the Women’s Indian Association (WIA) set up in 1917, which was a branch of the All India Women’s Conference. Muthulakshmi was at its helm for many years. It engaged with reform and nationalist concerns of the time and played a leading role in getting women the right to vote. The Cancer Institute’s origins are thus part of the legacy of the early Indian women’s movement.

Shanta herself comes from an exceptional lineage of scientists. Her personal biography reflects the intermingled histories of reform and freedom, nation-building and institution-building, science and progress, excellence and outreach: concerns which were imprinted in the successes and failures of the newly independent India. Jawaharlal Nehru laid the Institute’s foundation stone in 1952, expressing special pleasure that such a worthy activity was being initiated by women.

With her younger sister. | Photo Credit: Courtesy Cancer Institute

Muthulakshmi was a social reformer, a quintessential activist on women’s issues. Her passion for setting up a specialised centre for cancer treatment was triggered after losing her sister to improperly diagnosed cancer. From the late 1920s onwards she campaigned with persistence, resourcefulness and ingenuity in leveraging her clout to achieve this objective.

But the Institute was not an exclusively women’s effort, for Krishnamurthi’s role in giving thrust and direction to Muthulakshmi’s vision were crucial. Shanta worked closely with him and he had complete faith in her. In the male dominated field of oncology then, for a woman doctor to scale the heights of success without a male mentor was rare.

‘The first time I met Dr. Krishnamurthi... there was no doubt that it had a significant impact on me… his wide knowledge, his approach towards cancer, his attitude towards corruption, towards discipline. Much of what I have learnt in the early years came from him… you see you cannot divide him from me and me from him... we did everything together,’ she said.

Home and family

Shanta came from a highly accomplished family, traditional in some ways and unconventional in others. Several family members have made a mark in science, engineering, literature, history, music and social science.

She grew up in the large joint family, with her maternal grandfather, her parents and her mother’s siblings. Her grandfather C.S. Iyer was a senior officer in the British Railway Service. A keen student of literature and Carnatic music, he had published critically acclaimed books on the violin. His own father R. Chandrasekhar was an eminent educationist, whose younger son was C.V. Raman. Shanta thus had three generations of high educational achievements available to her as a resource, albeit it was all-male.

Iyer’s wife Seethalakshmi had ten children, and died young of tuberculosis. ‘Frequent childbearing had made her weak and vulnerable,’ Shanta’s voice simmered with emotion. Shanta’s mother Bala, the second eldest, was already married when Seethalakshmi died. Bala and her husband stayed back with Iyer to take care of the children. Iyer had, in the early 1930s, built ‘Chandra Vilas,’ a complex of three adjacent houses in a by-lane in Mylapore, where he lived with his children and grandchildren. He had a huge personal library, with thousands of books, on varied subjects, in cupboards opening both back and front, lined along each other in rows in the entire ground floor. The cooking for the family was done in the kitchen of the middle house, recollects Malathi Ramanathan, Iyer’s granddaughter. Iyer also sheltered and educated needy members of the extended family. This family ethos of matter-of-fact caregiving had an impact on Shanta. The family was also exposed to more public forms of social service through their connection to Sister Subbulakshmi who had set up a home for young, abandoned widows. Thus, although the Institute’s service ethos was a result of Muthulakshmi’s vision, Shanta brought her care and service sensibilities to it.

Learning the veena. | Photo Credit: Courtesy Cancer Institute

Bala spent her life in nurturing her six younger siblings, and her own six children. Shanta said, ‘She never made differentiated between her own and others’ children... Friday morning 4 am she would give oil baths to all the children. She was tremendous… a personification of patience… As we grew up we realised that she was doing so much — no, not sacrifice exactly — she did not think she was doing anything special.’

Bala wanted to become a nurse, she was skilled in taking care of sick family members; but her education stopped when her marriage was fixed. Shanta remembers her saying often, ‘at least you children should study’. Bala’s own mother Seethalakshmi too had aspired for education for her daughters; although not formally educated, she had translated Ibsen’s A Doll’s House into Tamil. But her husband had conventional views. Iyer’s son S. Chandrasekhar remembers feeling upset at his father’s partiality, getting his sons special private tuitions at home, while the daughters went to regular schools. In later years, he became keen on girls’ education but not on careers for women. Even for the boys, he was against over-specialisation, and would insist on music, literature, etc, for a well-rounded personality. He insisted on music lessons: one daughter earmarked for violin, the next for veena, the third for violin and so on! Shanta too had singing lessons. Iyer had clear career plans for each of his four sons: physics, chemistry, medicine and engineering. His eldest son, S. Chandrasekhar, the astro-physicist, had wanted to pursue pure mathematics, but fell in line rather meekly with his father’s desire that he study physics. Balakrishnan had wanted to be a writer but was directed by his father to choose medicine.

It was an overwhelming family to grow up in: the weight of two Nobel laureates and the authority of the grandfather. After her school finals at age 13, Shanta stayed home for a year as she was too young to join Intermediate classes. As her grandfather dictated the text of his book The Grammar of Carnatic Music, she would take it down in long hand. ‘Both from my grandfather and from Sir CV, I learnt that you have to do something other than routine, humdrum things, to make a difference,’ she said. It was an enlightened family, not ritualistic or orthodox, yet holding on fiercely to its cultural legacies. Shanta seems to have absorbed its core values of caregiving and the pursuit of excellence, although she distanced herself a little after joining Cancer Institute.

By age 11 or 12, Shanta had made up her mind to be a doctor. She was inspired by her mother’s life of care-giving. But there was a difference: ‘I wanted to be independent, my mother had to spend too much time taking care and had nothing to fall back upon.’

As a schoolgirl, Shanta was also inspired by Chandrasekhar’s wife’s sister Dr. Shantasundari, who was in medical college and associated with Lady Dufferin’s medical corps for women. ‘I was quite taken up with her beautiful uniform, her bearing and conduct. She was not married. It is from her that I imbibed a need for being independent, not wanting to be sitting at home at somebody’s beck and call.’ Departing from the family convention of opting for mathematics in the fifth form, she took up chemistry to pursue medicine later.

As a schoolgirl | Photo Credit: Courtesy Cancer Institute

Everyone in the family knew about her desire to become a doctor. There was no resistance. While she was in school, her aunt Vidya gave her a card in jest, with Dr. Shanta MBBS printed on it. When she joined medical college, there was great excitement. She was pampered. They were all a bit in awe and left her alone. Her younger sister got married. No one suggested that Shanta should too. It was not that marriage was ruled out. ‘It was not that I felt that because I was a doctor, I should not marry. The circumstances were not right for me, that’s all. But one thing I can say now. If you are a dedicated doctor, marriage is a hindrance. You cannot give everything to one, if you have another. There is no doubt that now women want to be independent, they want to work. But in their marriages, I see that some of the women doctors buckle down... She will give up her job because he asks her to resign. Shatters your very idea of womanhood.’

Treatment vs. care

Despite being an all-rounder at the Institute, Shanta’s personal concerns were focused on quality of care. She developed protocols beyond treatment to holistic care. Asked what she enjoyed most in medical college, she said: ‘Patient care... somehow, I wanted to be with patients... professors do not talk to their students much about patient care... about morality and ethics...’

A few months before he died, Krishnamurthi said to me: ‘Me, I can do surgery, I can give treatment, but I cannot give patient care the way she does. There was this patient, Dr. Pai from Ooty. He was 22 or 23 and had cancer. I remember when he was seriously ill, he would say mother, mother, hold my hand, I am afraid of darkness. She sat with him that whole night holding his hand and in the morning, he passed away. That’s the kind of woman she is.’

For Shanta, the physician’s role went beyond treatment. ‘Care is caring for the individual – like what you will do for your mother or father or son or daughter. It is a question of communication with the patient as soon as you see her......... The physician has to be not just a doctor and give treatment but also care and become part of the family. ……Your vibration must go them....you must be part of them….. in the end, when they are dying, people don’t want anything…. they only want someone there to take care of them..’

Shanta made her way in the male world of oncology through her competence and efficiency, becoming something of an ‘honorary male’. In the early years, Krishnamurthi’s mentorship was a powerful support. In the larger canvas of the Institute’s struggles, gender is not her priority. Her own actions in the sphere of caregiving draw from traditional resources. She has transmuted her mother’s caregiving from the narrow family confines onto a large arena with a universalist thrust.

During her final year of medical school (2nd row, 5th from left). | Photo Credit: Courtesy Cancer Institute

The feminine care ethic is based on care as a woman’s duty with an emotional overlay, obscuring the labour that goes into it. The onus of action to rebel against such ascriptive roles is also placed by Shanta on women themselves, rather than on structural change. But one should not forget that Shanta’s grandmother’s translated A Doll’s House. It must have had some reverberations among the women in the family. Superimposed on all this was the ‘scientificity’ that Shanta acquired in childhood from her scientist relatives and then from her own medical training. Her thinking, speaking and doing follow different modes. Shanta’s is a rather complex and shifting position with male, feminine and feminist sensibilities interleaving. Muthulakshmi’s own outreach activity too was not just a ‘womanist’ concern but a result of her being a particular kind of woman embedded in a certain era and ethos.

A macro institution concerned with health and medicine can be analysed at many levels — in terms of deliverables, efficiency, coverage, outreach, affordability, economy of scale, technical capabilities, contribution to national development, adaptation to changing external environment and so on. But when one looks for the wellspring of motivation, the source invariably lies in the domain of individual lives and personal relationships. The sorrow of a sister’s bereavement, the love of a son, the fierce loyalty of a comrade ignited the passionate commitment of the three protagonists of this story. Their combined energies went into the making of this unique institution.

Extracted from ‘Healing Touch: Dr. V. Shanta’s Journeys in Cancer Treatment and Care’ in Feminists and Science: Critiques and Changing Perspectives in India; edited by Sumi Krishna and Gita Chadha; Sage/ Stree Kolkata, 2017.