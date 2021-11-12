The making of a lamp: Coimbatore’s potter’s colony is all set for Karthigai Deepam

The potters at Udayar Street in Kavundampalayam are busy making earthen lamps for Karthigai Deepam despite rains dampening their spirits

Potter V Vadivel is waiting. Seated next to a spread of wet earthen lamps he just made, he looks at the sky every once in a while: he is hoping for some sunlight. To a potter, the sun is as important as rain is to a farmer. And on that overcast afternoon at Udayar Street in Kavundampalayam, the mood is gloomy.

But that does not stop some men and women — there are over 30 families in the potter’s colony — from spreading out their lamps and pots to dry in what remains of the sunlight of the day. “We cannot stop trying, can we?” asks P Manickam with a dry laugh. The 52-year-old says that the rains this year were unexpected. “This is like in 2015, when heavy rains washed out our business during Karthigai season,” he recalls.

It takes one full cloudless, sunny day for a batch of lamps to dry after they are taken off the potter’s wheel. Potters wait another day for the lamps to further dry. They then bake the lamps in one of the kilns at the centre of the colony. “None of us is making anything new today,” Manickam dismisses us.

“Wait!” he adds as an afterthought, “There is one man who is working at the wheel.” He directs us to a tile-roofed house under the shade of a spreading tamarind tree. Music blares from a radio inside and a pot-bellied man walks out looking at a batch of lamps he has placed outside to dry. An army of boys runs to help him take them inside: A Dinesh, A Thirukumaran, and B Balakumaran, his grandchildren, pick up the lamps one after the other.

“Careful, do not bend them,” says K Velliangiri, following the boys. “Place them gently on the floor.” The 55-year-old potter sits cross-legged, picks up the still-wet lamp — it is a gigantic one that can hold two litres of oil — and pats it with a wooden implement that resembles a thick spatula. The lamps have a cavity at the centre and Velliangiri places more clay to cover this, and spreads it across, pat by pat to form the curved base. He holds a circular stone beneath the wet clay to cushion this action, and moves it along with the spatula.

A potter works at the wheel | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The boys settle around him to watch him work. “These lamps are for temples,” he says, adding, “They come in five sizes, and can carry up to three litres of oil.” He uses the potter’s wheel to shape them, while for the small ones, a modified wet-grinder replaces the wheel.

The sky is still dark, but Velliangiri goes pat-pat, shaping one lamp after the other. “There will be sunlight in some time,” he says, glancing outside the window. “I must ready these by then; only then will I be able to deliver on time.” His potter’s wheel was handed down to him by his father, and is over 50 years old. It is tied with rope at various places to cover the cracks that have appeared over the years. “I usually mend it during the 10-day break I take after Pongal,” he tells us.

Lamps at Udayar Street in Kavundampalayam ahead of Karthigai Deepam festival | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

Before the pandemic started, Velliangiri taught pottery at a local school. He enjoyed the process of teaching the art form to children. Even today, he continues to involve the children in his family in pottery — unlike other potters who do not want their sons and daughters to take after them owing to the craft’s unpredictable nature.

“When the world prays for rain, I do feel guilty praying that it does not,” he says. But this is how life is at the potter’s colony. “Because rains have washed away my lamps and I will be back to where I started,” he says. “At times like those, I wonder why I waste my time at the wheel every day.” But he wakes up the next day to knead clay, nevertheless. Just then, the sun shines on the colony, and Velliangiri smiles.