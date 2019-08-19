The living statues of Chennai’s Marina Beach

“We have so many statues on Marina beach. What would happen if they came alive? What would Kannagi, for instance, say to the people around her?” Suriya Lakshmi’s musings are intriguing. Which is probably why they form the basic premise for Chennai Storytelling Association’s Living Statues of Marina Beach event, to be held at the beach this weekend as part of Madras Week celebrations.

The idea is to let Chennaiites use their creativity to bring alive — within a five-minute time slot — the historic personalities who have been immortalised through statues. Not only through costume, but also through speeches, poems or songs. This year, in its 11th edition, statues on focus are Kannagi, ‘Netaji’ Subhash Chandra Bose, Thiruvalluvar, George Uglow Pope, Bharathidasan and Avvaiyar. Participants can prepare their extracts, or make use of scripts prepared by the organisers. Either way, they will be given basic coaching and pointers before they step up before the crowd.

“The first thing they need to do, is forget that they are performing before a crowd,” says Suriya, who is also a member of the World Storytelling Association and will be coaching participants. “It also helps to know the history of these characters: many participants ask for a back story, and we help them with it. There are also about five or 10 other tips that they are given.”

In the end, however, it comes down to how much the participants identify with these iconic characters. Many have pleasantly surprised their audience. “Last year, there was a seven-year-old boy among the actors, who recited a poem by Bharathidasan,” says Suriya, sounding impressed even in her recollection.

Living Statues of Marina Beach will be held on August 25, at Marina Beach from 7.30 am onwards. Participants can perform in both Tamil and English. For details and to register, call 9884728412 or email suriyalakshmig@icloud.com.